Temporary Road Closure Announced for Spanish Town Road

In a recent announcement, the National Works Agency (NWA) confirmed a temporary disruption in the regular flow of traffic on Spanish Town Road. A key segment of the westbound carriageway near Callaloo Mews will be closed to facilitate the replacement of a pipe culvert. The closure is set to commence from the morning of Saturday, February 3, and continue until the evening of Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Two-Phase Culvert Replacement

The project at hand is part of a larger initiative which includes the replacement of two culverts in total. The first phase of the work, involving the replacement of a culvert near Louis Industrial, will take place during the aforementioned weekend. The second phase of work, which involves the replacement of another culvert located opposite the Callaloo Mews Housing Scheme, is to be scheduled for a later date.

Traffic Management Plan

During the construction period, traffic management measures will be put in place to minimize disruptions. Westbound traffic will be rerouted to a single lane of the eastbound carriageway, while the remaining eastbound lanes will continue to carry traffic towards Three Miles. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the guidance provided by flag persons and warning signs.

Restoration of Roadway

The NWA's Stephen Shaw emphasized the importance of the work, and assured that every effort will be made to restore normalcy as swiftly as possible. Post installation of the culverts, the affected sections of the roadway will be restored and repaved with asphaltic concrete. The NWA thanks the public for its patience and understanding during this period of necessary infrastructure upgrades.