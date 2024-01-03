Sygnus Raises US$50 Million, Gears Up for Eco-Conscious Investments

On a mission to ignite sustainable growth in Jamaica and the English-speaking Caribbean, Sygnus Credit Investments (SCI) has astoundingly raised an impressive US$50 million through a preference share offer. Initially targeted at a modest US$25 million, the offer was up-scaled in response to burgeoning early interest. The company now has its sights set on a series of high-impact projects, with an investment roadmap that promises to be both lucrative and eco-conscious.

Sowing Seeds for a Green Future

SCI, in a move that resonates with the global shift towards reducing carbon footprints, plans to use the funds to spearhead at least two significant acquisitions and an investment in the energy sector. The first announcement pertaining to these projects is slated for early January. Jason Morris, SCI’s Chief Investment Officer, disclosed that their actual funding needs amount to US$75 million to cover the immediate investment opportunities available to them in the Jamaican market.

Democratizing Investment

In a bold move to democratize investment, the preference shares offer was primed to enable smaller investors to participate in the company’s growth trajectory. This decision was a direct response to feedback from regular investors at annual general meetings. SCI is not only committed to its growth but also to the financial inclusion of its stakeholders, thus reinforcing its ethos of shared prosperity.

Charging Ahead

SCI is simultaneously raising an additional US$100 million for projects in the English-speaking Caribbean, with US$60 million of those talks already advanced. Morris hinted that the energy sector investment would be related to infrastructure supporting electric vehicles, mentioning “Tesla-type vehicles” as an example. Furthermore, SCI aims to invest in women-led businesses and initiatives that foster sustainability within the economy. While specific details are withheld due to non-disclosure agreements, Morris promises significant developments from Sygnus come January.