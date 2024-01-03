en English
Jamaica

SOE Halts Genesis Gospel Show in Montego Bay; Organisers Promise Return in 2024

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
SOE Halts Genesis Gospel Show in Montego Bay; Organisers Promise Return in 2024

The annual gospel show Genesis, a revered staple of Montego Bay’s festive calendar, was absent in December 2023. The reason? An unprocurable entertainment license, the result of an ongoing state of public emergency (SOE) in St James, Jamaica. The show’s organisers, in the face of this setback, are now setting their sights on the future, promising a grand return of Genesis in December 2024, and potentially an earlier show around Easter.

Confusion Reigns over Cancellation

Barrington Sergeant, a key member of the organising team, stated that despite completing the required paperwork, he did not submit the application for the entertainment license. His decision was shaped by repeated verbal intimations from the St James Municipal Corporation that the event could not proceed during the SOE. Sergeant’s multiple inquiries about the permits consistently returned the same response – no licenses were being issued during the SOE.

The Police Vs The Municipal Corporation

The crux of the confusion appears to lie in the divergence between the police and the municipal corporation’s stances. According to Sergeant, while the municipal corporation expressed reluctance to issue licenses due to the SOE, the police had seemingly given their nod for the event to take place.

SOE – A Damper on Festive Spirits

The SOE in St James, which extended until December 20, just four days before the scheduled event, has been acknowledged as a significant cause of the uncertainty by the mayor of Montego Bay. This emergency condition effectively put a damper on the festive spirits, causing the cancellation of Genesis and other similar events.

Looking Ahead with Hope

Despite the disappointment, Sergeant remains optimistic about the future. He is eagerly preparing for the 2024 shows, with a possible event around Easter and a grand return of Genesis in December. Undeterred by the hurdles, his focus remains steadfast on delivering outstanding gospel experiences in the coming year.

Jamaica
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

