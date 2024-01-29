Significant Ammunition Seizure in Westmoreland, Jamaica: No Arrests Made

In the quiet town of Westmoreland, Jamaica, a significant breakthrough in the ongoing war against illegal firearms and ammunition was made. An intelligence-led operation conducted by the local police on Wharf Road led to a significant seizure of a variety of ammunition. The operation, which took place at approximately 4:13 pm on a Saturday, saw law enforcement officers meticulously combing through a swamp area.

Seizure Details

During the search, officers discovered an assortment of cartridges. The haul included two 12-gauge cartridges, traditionally used in shotguns; three 5.56mm cartridges, a common size for rifles; eight 9mm cartridges, the standard for most handguns; and one .45mm cartridge, a larger handgun round. This discovery underlines the wide range of firearms potentially in circulation within the area.

No Arrests Made

Despite the success of the operation in terms of ammunition recovery, no arrests were made at the time. This suggests that the individuals responsible for hiding the ammunition had potentially been alerted to the operation or had otherwise managed to evade the police.

Ongoing Investigation

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing. The discovery of the ammunition cache will undoubtedly provide a critical lead in the continued efforts to combat illegal firearm activity in the area. It is hoped that, in due course, this operation will lead to the apprehension of those involved in the proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunition in Westmoreland.