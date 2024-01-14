en English
Jamaica

Settlement Reached in Legal Dispute between NHT and Dexim Holdings Limited

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Settlement Reached in Legal Dispute between NHT and Dexim Holdings Limited

In an unprecedented turn of events, the National Housing Trust (NHT) in Jamaica and the developer Dexim Holdings Limited have reached a settlement in a long-standing legal dispute concerning the delivery of 200 houses under a $2.5 billion contract. The dispute, which began in 2022, put a spotlight on the operations of both entities and raised concerns over the management of public funds.

Broken Promises and Breach of Trust

A significant chunk of the contract cost, over $650 million, had already been paid to Dexim. However, the developer failed to deliver a single unit, leading to the NHT filing a lawsuit in September 2022. The dispute revolved around the Out of the Blue housing development in Discovery Bay, St Ann. Dexim, for its part, denied the allegations and accused the NHT of acting prematurely by pursuing legal action.

Settlement Reached, Details Under Wraps

A consent order was issued by the Supreme Court, indicating that both parties had agreed to a settlement. The details of this settlement, however, have been kept confidential. The NHT and Dexim have yet to disclose how the matter was resolved to the public.

Shadowy Past and Future Implications

This case has raised eyebrows, particularly because Dexim’s directors, George Neil and his wife Natalie, along with shareholder Peter Young, were involved in a company previously warned against by the Office of the Contractor General. Despite these warning signs, the NHT entered into an agreement with Dexim in 2019, stipulating deadlines for the delivery of the housing units, deadlines that were ultimately not met. Alleged breaches by Dexim included not delivering the units on time, selling lots assigned to the NHT to third parties, and constructing units larger than agreed upon.

The NHT rejected a request for an extended deadline and disputed Dexim’s claim of force majeure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that the construction industry was exempt from pandemic-related restrictions. This case has put the NHT under the microscope for the significant capital outlay and the risk of not receiving the contracted housing units. As the dust settles, the public and stakeholders alike will be keenly watching the outcomes and the implications of this settlement.

Jamaica
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

