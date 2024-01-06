en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jamaica

Senator Charles Sinclair Advocates for Better Accessibility in St James Parish

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Senator Charles Sinclair Advocates for Better Accessibility in St James Parish

Government Senator Charles Sinclair, recently grappling with a foot injury, has underscored the urgency of enhancing accessibility in St James Parish buildings, in keeping with the Disabilities Act. The Senator’s personal encounter with mobility challenges has thrust into spotlight the need for immediate inspections and modifications in public and commercial buildings to better accommodate individuals with disabilities.

Highlighting the Challenges

Sinclair has drawn attention to the difficulties disabled persons grapple with, specifically at the St James Parish Court, where courtrooms located upstairs pose significant access issues. As an attorney, Sinclair has a firsthand understanding of the court system’s layout and its challenges. He intends to use his forthcoming experience with a crutch at the courthouse as a poignant case study for discussions at the municipal corporation’s first monthly meeting of 2024.

A Call for Rigorous Compliance

The Senator has urged the municipal corporation to enforce compliance with the Disabilities Act more stringently. In a bid to rally support for his cause, Sinclair is actively engaging his legal colleagues. His campaign goes beyond physical accessibility. He is also advocating for improvements for the visually challenged, proposing measures such as safeguarding around fire hydrants and sidewalk repairs. These changes, he believes, are crucial to creating a more inclusive and accessible environment.

The Disabilities Act: A Push for Equality

The Disabilities Act, which came into full effect in February 2022, is a landmark legislation aimed at ensuring equal rights and preventing discrimination against individuals with disabilities. Sinclair’s current advocacy is in line with the spirit of this Act. He is steadfast in his determination to see significant changes in infrastructure, facilitating better access to justice and other services for people with disabilities.

0
Jamaica Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Jamaica

See more
6 hours ago
Jamaica Bolsters Border Security with eGates and Upcoming Passenger Name Recognition System
As the dawn of a new era in border security and passenger processing emerges at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, Jamaica’s Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang exudes confidence in the improvements being made. The introduction of eGates and immigration kiosks, automated passport control systems leveraging biometric technology, have already begun to reduce
Jamaica Bolsters Border Security with eGates and Upcoming Passenger Name Recognition System
Stacey Solomon's Sudden Illness: A Scary Vacation Turned Health Reminder
8 hours ago
Stacey Solomon's Sudden Illness: A Scary Vacation Turned Health Reminder
Century 21 Jamaica Teams Up with ATL: A New Era of Homeownership
11 hours ago
Century 21 Jamaica Teams Up with ATL: A New Era of Homeownership
Sexc Danger: A Dancehall Artist's Fight for Recognition and Unity
6 hours ago
Sexc Danger: A Dancehall Artist's Fight for Recognition and Unity
Police Confrontation with Robbers Leads to Fatal Shooting in Kingston
6 hours ago
Police Confrontation with Robbers Leads to Fatal Shooting in Kingston
St Ann Man Charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny in High-Profile Robbery Case
6 hours ago
St Ann Man Charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny in High-Profile Robbery Case
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
3 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
3 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
3 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
3 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
3 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
5 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
6 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
6 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
6 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app