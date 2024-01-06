Senator Charles Sinclair Advocates for Better Accessibility in St James Parish

Government Senator Charles Sinclair, recently grappling with a foot injury, has underscored the urgency of enhancing accessibility in St James Parish buildings, in keeping with the Disabilities Act. The Senator’s personal encounter with mobility challenges has thrust into spotlight the need for immediate inspections and modifications in public and commercial buildings to better accommodate individuals with disabilities.

Highlighting the Challenges

Sinclair has drawn attention to the difficulties disabled persons grapple with, specifically at the St James Parish Court, where courtrooms located upstairs pose significant access issues. As an attorney, Sinclair has a firsthand understanding of the court system’s layout and its challenges. He intends to use his forthcoming experience with a crutch at the courthouse as a poignant case study for discussions at the municipal corporation’s first monthly meeting of 2024.

A Call for Rigorous Compliance

The Senator has urged the municipal corporation to enforce compliance with the Disabilities Act more stringently. In a bid to rally support for his cause, Sinclair is actively engaging his legal colleagues. His campaign goes beyond physical accessibility. He is also advocating for improvements for the visually challenged, proposing measures such as safeguarding around fire hydrants and sidewalk repairs. These changes, he believes, are crucial to creating a more inclusive and accessible environment.

The Disabilities Act: A Push for Equality

The Disabilities Act, which came into full effect in February 2022, is a landmark legislation aimed at ensuring equal rights and preventing discrimination against individuals with disabilities. Sinclair’s current advocacy is in line with the spirit of this Act. He is steadfast in his determination to see significant changes in infrastructure, facilitating better access to justice and other services for people with disabilities.