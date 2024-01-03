en English
Business

Sagicor Group Expands Latin American Footprint with Sagicor Panama Acquisition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Sagicor Group Expands Latin American Footprint with Sagicor Panama Acquisition

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ), in a strategic move, announced the acquisition of Sagicor Panama SA through its Costa Rican joint venture, setting 2024 on a high note. The deal, completed on January 1, 2024, saw Sagicor – Capital & Advice Spain SL taking over the Panamanian business from Sagicor Life Inc for an equity value of $5.61 million Panamanian Balboa.

Expansion Strategy and Financial Performance

The acquisition is part of Sagicor Group’s broader strategy to expand its regional footprint and amplify its presence in Latin America’s insurance and financial services sector. Despite Sagicor Panama’s previous financial losses, the Group is confident about turning the tables with a robust two-to-three-year profitability plan. This move echoes the company’s consistent efforts to grow in the Latin American region since it began operations in Costa Rica in 2013.

Sagicor Group’s last acquisitions were of Alliance Financial Services Limited and Alliance Investment Management Limited’s securities dealer book in 2022. The Group’s financial performance has been robust, with significant assets, investments, and shareholder equity.

Market Presence and Future Plans

Although Sagicor Group’s stock price experienced a dip in 2023, the company remains the largest on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Its audited financial statements for 2023 are expected by February 29, with stakeholders eagerly anticipating the results.

With its Costa Rican joint venture’s success, reporting substantial revenue and net profit growth, and additional capital contributions from its parent company, Sagicor Group is optimistic about Sagicor Panama’s future. The company’s Chief Technology and Insurance Operations Officer, Willard Brown, has plans to bring Sagicor Panama back to profitability within the next few years.

A New Chapter for Sagicor

The acquisition of Sagicor Panama heralds a new chapter for Sagicor Group, demonstrating its ambition to become a leading player in Latin America’s insurance and financial services sector. Despite facing financial challenges in the past, the Group’s strategic moves and robust plans signal a bright future for Sagicor Panama and the Group’s regional expansion.

Business Jamaica Panama
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

