Revolutionizing Jamaica’s Real Estate: From Hotels to Strata-Managed Condos

In a bold move responding to the evolving market dynamics in Jamaica, a cadre of twenty investors is transforming smaller hotels into strata-managed condominiums. Among them is real estate investor and realtor Maura Watson, who has carved a niche for herself in the Negril real estate market over her 16-year residence in Jamaica. This venture aims to offer an accessible investment opportunity in the face of challenges such as competition from all-inclusive hotels and the burgeoning Airbnb businesses.

Seizing the Seafront

The group has made its initial stride in this innovative real estate model by purchasing a two-acre seafront property in Negril. The 30-room facility is set to undergo conversion into strata units for short-term rentals. However, the group’s ambition doesn’t stop at the boundaries of this property. They plan to extend this blueprint onto other smaller hotels scattered across the island. This initiative was sparked during the Throp X real estate conference.

Banking on the Boom

Watson, a significant figure in the real estate arena, is bullish about the current state of Jamaica’s property market. She highlights the recent surge in real estate prices, which have doubled over the past few years, as a promising sign for prospective investors. She advocates for investment in vacation properties intended for generating rental income, including the short-stay segment, viewing real estate as a potent tool for building generational wealth.

Strategic Property Management

Alongside her daughters Emma and Sydney, Watson is deeply involved in property management. Among their portfolio is Ivy’s Cove, a luxury quadplex that serves not only as a vacation venue but has also seen glamour as a location for music video shoots. Watson’s advice to fellow investors pivots on the choice between short-stay and long-term rentals. This decision, she argues, should be informed by the target market, with resort areas being more conducive to short stays and corporate areas favoring long-term rentals. Furthermore, she emphasizes the importance of selecting reliable long-term tenants to circumvent issues such as rent delinquency. Despite potential legislative changes that could influence profits, Watson remains optimistic about the strength of the market.