Promise Learning Centre Announces Closure Amidst Financial Crisis

In a tragic turn of events, Promise Learning Centre, an institution dedicated to educating children with autism and learning disabilities, has announced its closure. The institution, nestled on Hagley Park Road, St Andrew, will not be reopening for the forthcoming academic term because of monetary hardships. This closure comes as a bolt from the blue for parents and students alike, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and concern.

Financial Struggles Amidst Unfulfilled Promises

A letter released on December 30, 2023, signed by acting Principal Maxine Bolton and acting Director Wesley Hylton, sheds light on the grim financial situation the school is currently grappling with. The duo accused the Ministry of Education and Youth of failing to make payments to cover the tuition for the enrolled students. This lapse has resulted in unpaid salaries, bonuses, taxes, and utility bills, further adding to the school’s financial woes.

Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Fiscal Crisis

With 108 students currently enrolled, the institution is facing severe challenges in recruiting new staff to replace those who are unable to continue under the present circumstances. The closure is especially troubling as the number of schools catering to special needs in the area is limited. A parent revealed the criticality of the situation, stating that the students often require ‘shadows’, trained ABA professionals, to assist them. The high turnover rate due to salary issues exacerbates the predicament for both students and parents.

Government Response and Assurance

On the other hand, Education Minister Fayval Williams has stated that she is aware of the ongoing issue and it is being addressed. The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Kasan Troupe, provided further insights. She explained that payments had been made for 69 students, but the intake of additional students escalated the need for sponsorship. Troupe confirmed that the ministry has processed the third and fourth payments and expects the funds to be reflected in the school’s account shortly. She insisted on the ministry’s commitment to support each child and maintain communication with the school.

As the saga unfolds, one thing is clear: the closure of Promise Learning Centre serves as a stark reminder of the precariousness of the special education sector and the urgent need for robust financial planning and governmental support.