en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Promise Learning Centre Announces Closure Amidst Financial Crisis

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Promise Learning Centre Announces Closure Amidst Financial Crisis

In a tragic turn of events, Promise Learning Centre, an institution dedicated to educating children with autism and learning disabilities, has announced its closure. The institution, nestled on Hagley Park Road, St Andrew, will not be reopening for the forthcoming academic term because of monetary hardships. This closure comes as a bolt from the blue for parents and students alike, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and concern.

Financial Struggles Amidst Unfulfilled Promises

A letter released on December 30, 2023, signed by acting Principal Maxine Bolton and acting Director Wesley Hylton, sheds light on the grim financial situation the school is currently grappling with. The duo accused the Ministry of Education and Youth of failing to make payments to cover the tuition for the enrolled students. This lapse has resulted in unpaid salaries, bonuses, taxes, and utility bills, further adding to the school’s financial woes.

Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Fiscal Crisis

With 108 students currently enrolled, the institution is facing severe challenges in recruiting new staff to replace those who are unable to continue under the present circumstances. The closure is especially troubling as the number of schools catering to special needs in the area is limited. A parent revealed the criticality of the situation, stating that the students often require ‘shadows’, trained ABA professionals, to assist them. The high turnover rate due to salary issues exacerbates the predicament for both students and parents.

Government Response and Assurance

On the other hand, Education Minister Fayval Williams has stated that she is aware of the ongoing issue and it is being addressed. The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Kasan Troupe, provided further insights. She explained that payments had been made for 69 students, but the intake of additional students escalated the need for sponsorship. Troupe confirmed that the ministry has processed the third and fourth payments and expects the funds to be reflected in the school’s account shortly. She insisted on the ministry’s commitment to support each child and maintain communication with the school.

As the saga unfolds, one thing is clear: the closure of Promise Learning Centre serves as a stark reminder of the precariousness of the special education sector and the urgent need for robust financial planning and governmental support.

0
Education Jamaica
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MBD Group Marks 39th Anniversary of Gulab Bhavan with Celebrations and Philanthropy

By Rafia Tasleem

Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar Promotes Digital Safety in Schools with Cybersecurity Educational Curricula

By BNN Correspondents

Pakistan's First Teaching Licence Test Unveiled by Sindh Government

By Rizwan Shah

Millwood Primary Special School Set for Expansion: A Boon for Special ...
@Education · 10 mins
Millwood Primary Special School Set for Expansion: A Boon for Special ...
heart comment 0
ICPC Chairman Engages with Journalist over Degree Fraud Scandal

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

ICPC Chairman Engages with Journalist over Degree Fraud Scandal
Trinity College Dublin Expresses Regret Over Misstep Involving Paddy Cosgrave and the Israel-Hamas Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Trinity College Dublin Expresses Regret Over Misstep Involving Paddy Cosgrave and the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Kwesi Afrifa: MIT’s Urban Planning Innovator Bridging Tech and Culture

By Geeta Pillai

Kwesi Afrifa: MIT's Urban Planning Innovator Bridging Tech and Culture
Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches

By Salman Khan

Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball
11 seconds
Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball
Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament
15 seconds
Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament
Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System
15 seconds
Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System
New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation
58 seconds
New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation
Politics and Sustainability: The High-Stakes Dance of 2024
59 seconds
Politics and Sustainability: The High-Stakes Dance of 2024
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
3 mins
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
3 mins
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
4 mins
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
4 mins
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app