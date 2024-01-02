en English
Agriculture

Portland Police Intensify Measures to Combat Livestock Theft

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Portland Police Intensify Measures to Combat Livestock Theft

Portland police, under the leadership of Superintendent Lloyd Darby, are calling upon local livestock farmers to report thefts swiftly. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the likelihood of catching the culprits. Darby underscored the issue of tardy reporting by farmers during a recent monthly assembly of the Portland Municipal Corporation.

Strengthening Measures against Praedial Larceny

As a response to the ongoing issue of praedial larceny, particularly of livestock, the police force has amplified its efforts. These include increasing their footprint in communities and conducting more regular inspections of abattoirs and slaughterhouses. Moreover, they are implementing new regulations whereby event organizers must furnish receipts for purchased livestock. This measure aims to deter the procurement of stolen animals.

Enhancing Police Force Capacity and Reducing Violence

Superintendent Darby also shed light on initiatives intended to curb violence and augment the police force’s capabilities. A notable development has been the induction of 11 new constables in December. Additionally, 36 officers have been trained in customer service and supervisory skills, further bolstering the team’s efficiency.

Local Partnerships and Recruitment Initiatives

The Portland police are keen on forging partnerships and have set up a local recruitment center operating since February. This initiative facilitates the enlistment of youth into the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) without necessitating them to leave the parish.

Agriculture Jamaica Law
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

