Jamaica

Police Commissioner Commends JCF for 2023 Achievements, Charts Path for 2024

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Police Commissioner Commends JCF for 2023 Achievements, Charts Path for 2024

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson recently addressed the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) during their annual devotion, commending the officers for their exceptional work in 2023 and expressing optimism for the future. The event, held at the commissioner’s office in St Andrew, was themed ‘Celebrating 156 Years of Advancements in People, Quality and Technology’ and broadcast on the JCF’s YouTube channel.

A Year of Progress

Anderson highlighted significant strides made by the JCF in the past year, including the implementation of an overtime system and the successful execution of an expo aimed at informing the public about JCF operations. He also drew attention to the decrease in major crimes, noting a 7.8% reduction in murders and a 6.0% decline in shootings.

Building Public Trust

One of the key achievements that Anderson underscored was the growing public trust in the JCF. This was evidenced by the success of their inaugural expo and the community’s increasing reliance on the police for support beyond traditional policing roles. He expressed his satisfaction with this development and encouraged members to continue fostering this relationship.

Looking Ahead

In his address, the Commissioner emphasized the importance of building on these achievements to ensure continuous improvement in the force’s operations. He stressed that each member’s contribution is vital to the force’s success and urged them to provide the best service to the public. He also highlighted the need to leverage opportunities and overcome challenges to move the force ahead in a significant way. Anderson’s closing remarks echoed the event’s theme, expressing the JCF’s commitment to technological advancement, quality service, and community engagement.

As the JCF steps into 2024, the Commissioner’s speech serves as a reminder of their past victories, the importance of ongoing public trust, and the promise of continuous improvement towards a safer, better Jamaica.

Jamaica
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

