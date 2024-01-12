en English
Education

National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Pledges Support for ‘Educate to Elevate’ Initiative

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
The 44th National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB), an event that has come to symbolize unity and peace among leaders in Jamaica, has unveiled its plan to funnel the proceedings from this year’s gathering towards the ‘Educate to Elevate’ community outreach initiative. This announcement was made by Rev. Major (Ret’d) Canute Chambers, the Secretary of the NLPB, during a press conference held at the Victoria Mutual Group Training Room in Kingston.

Choose Hope: Arise and Build

This year’s theme, ‘Choose Hope: Arise and Build,’ resonates with the current global atmosphere of uncertainty and the pressing need for resilience. The event, scheduled for January 18 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, will be able to accommodate 300 guests. To ensure inclusivity and adherence to COVID-19 safety measures, attendees can also participate via live streaming. The speakers for the event include Kashief Barton, a student, and Rev. Omar Morrison, a pastor.

Ritual of Unity and Commitment

The Chairman of the NLPB, Rev. Sam McCook, stressed the ongoing significance of the prayer breakfast as a nonpartisan, nondenominational gathering of leaders. McCook emphasized that the event serves to acknowledge, mourn, and recommit to the progress of the nation. He spoke passionately about the resilience and hope that these challenging times demand.

Support from the Victoria Mutual Group

Courtney Campbell, President and CEO of Victoria Mutual Group, echoed the sentiments of unity and resilience. Campbell expressed the organization’s solid endorsement for the NLPB. He emphasized the transformative power of faith and prayer in overcoming life’s challenges.

A Legacy of Unity and Charity

Since its inception in 1981, the NLPB has remained steadfast in its mission of fostering unity and peace among leaders. The annual event is more than a gathering; it is a tradition that infuses hope, unity, and peace in the hearts of its attendees. The proceeds collected each year are donated to a local charity, ensuring that the prayer breakfast also serves as a catalyst for social change.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

