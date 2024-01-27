Montego Bay Prepares to Host Second Global Tourism Resilience Conference

In a bid to fortify the future of global tourism, Montego Bay, Jamaica, gears up to host the second edition of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference. Slated for February 16-17, the event is a brainchild of Jamaica's Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, who seeks to pave the way for sustainable and resilient tourism.

Unpacking Resilience in Tourism

The conference, coinciding with the Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17, will serve as a platform for dialogues, networking, and brainstorming on building resilience in the face of disruptions in travel and tourism. High on the agenda are discussions on 'Building Tourism Digital Resilience', 'Building Tourism Infrastructure Resilience', and the pivotal role of 'Women in Tourism Resilience'. The conference aims to address the pressing need for resilience in the tourism sector, a fact brought into sharp relief by the widespread impact of COVID-19.

Notable Participants and Celebrations

The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. Over 200 delegates from across the globe are expected to converge in Montego Bay, the tourism capital of Jamaica. The day will also witness a gala to honor those who have made significant contributions to global tourism resilience.

The Inaugural Conference and Forward Strides

The upcoming conference follows the inaugural event that took place at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus. Jamaica Tourist Board Director Donovan White has promised a memorable Jamaican welcome, underlining the country's commitment to fostering resilience in global tourism.