Education

Lance Hylton Appointed as Chairman of Jamaica College Board

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Lance Hylton Appointed as Chairman of Jamaica College Board

Lance Hylton, a name synonymous with service and dedication to Jamaica College, steps into his new role as the Chairman of the Board of Management on January 1, 2024. With the baton passed from Michael Bernard, a stalwart who helmed the position for 12 years, Hylton’s appointment was announced by the Jamaica College Trust.

A Legacy Upheld

Mr. Hylton is no stranger to the school’s operation, having served as Vice-Chairman under the leadership of former chairmen R Danny Williams and Michael Bernard. His commitment to Jamaica College goes back to his student days, where he was an active participant in various teams and clubs. His dedication to the institution’s growth has been evident throughout his tenure on the board, especially as part of the Personnel Committee. In 2010, Hylton was recognized for his contributions towards the school’s rejuvenation.

The Man Behind the Role

Professionally, Lance Hylton has made his mark as an accomplished attorney, serving Jamaica in various capacities. His resume includes prominent roles such as chairman of the Postal Corporation of Jamaica and contributions to various advisory boards and councils. His public service is well complemented by his private sector involvement and active participation in civic organizations. Married to Judy Hylton, also an attorney-at-law, the couple is blessed with three children.

Looking Ahead

As Hylton prepares to steer the ship of Jamaica College, he acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead. Yet, he is committed to upholding the traditions and reputation that make Jamaica College a beacon of academic excellence. As the school community anticipates the unveiling of the new board, which will be announced at a later date, the resolute spirit of Lance Hylton sends a promising signal for the institution’s future.

Education Jamaica
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

