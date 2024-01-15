en English
Jamaica

KSAMC Probes Building Permit Violations Amid Growing Criticism

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is instigating an internal inquiry into the discrepancies that have emerged in the Charlemont Avenue building permits scandal. The investigation is set to scrutinize how building inspectors overlooked deviations from approved building permits, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the KSAMC’s regulatory processes.

Following a series of court criticisms targeted at building and environmental regulators for permit violations, this internal probe has been initiated. Notably, one such violation involved the influential couple Mark Barnett and his lawyer wife, Annette Francis Barnett. They allegedly constructed differently sized and laid out housing units, deviating from their approved building permits. These instances of construction irregularities underline the urgent need for a robust oversight mechanism to prevent such breaches.

Lapses in Oversight

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the KSAMC have both faced criticism for their lax oversight of construction projects. With court actions and tenacious advocacy being the main methods of uncovering permit violations, the regulatory bodies’ scrutiny has come under question. This probe, instigated by the KSAMC, further highlights the need for enhanced transparency and accountability in the building approval process.

The investigation also throws light on the unfinished business of the KSAMC and its chairman, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams. Despite past promises to reform the system and improve transparency, it remains unclear what substantial actions have been taken. This includes the interdiction of two senior members of the corporation’s building department and the need for transparency in the building approval process. The ongoing challenges faced by the KSAMC in handling building permits and oversight underscore the necessity for a more responsive and accountable system.

Jamaica Society
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

