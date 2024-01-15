KSAMC Probes Building Permit Violations Amid Growing Criticism

Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is instigating an internal inquiry into the discrepancies that have emerged in the Charlemont Avenue building permits scandal. The investigation is set to scrutinize how building inspectors overlooked deviations from approved building permits, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the KSAMC’s regulatory processes.

Following a series of court criticisms targeted at building and environmental regulators for permit violations, this internal probe has been initiated. Notably, one such violation involved the influential couple Mark Barnett and his lawyer wife, Annette Francis Barnett. They allegedly constructed differently sized and laid out housing units, deviating from their approved building permits. These instances of construction irregularities underline the urgent need for a robust oversight mechanism to prevent such breaches.

Lapses in Oversight

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the KSAMC have both faced criticism for their lax oversight of construction projects. With court actions and tenacious advocacy being the main methods of uncovering permit violations, the regulatory bodies’ scrutiny has come under question. This probe, instigated by the KSAMC, further highlights the need for enhanced transparency and accountability in the building approval process.

The investigation also throws light on the unfinished business of the KSAMC and its chairman, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams. Despite past promises to reform the system and improve transparency, it remains unclear what substantial actions have been taken. This includes the interdiction of two senior members of the corporation’s building department and the need for transparency in the building approval process. The ongoing challenges faced by the KSAMC in handling building permits and oversight underscore the necessity for a more responsive and accountable system.