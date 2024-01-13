JCF’s Operation Streamline: Unpaid Tickets Could Lead to Arrest

Assistant Commissioner Gary McKenzie of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has issued a stern warning to motorists with unpaid traffic tickets or outstanding warrants. He urges them to address these matters promptly, or they risk arrest under the aegis of Operation Streamline.

Operation Streamline: A Drive Towards Order

Operation Streamline is a bold initiative by the JCF aimed at restoring order on Jamaica’s roads. Since its inception in September of the previous year, the operation has been instrumental in prosecuting over 1,000 motorists for various traffic-related offenses. The initiative underscores the JCF’s commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring safety on their roads.

Unsettling Numbers and a Clear Message

The beginning of the week alone saw the arrest of 20 individuals due to outstanding warrants. This number paints a concerning picture of the lax attitude of some toward traffic laws. Assistant Commissioner McKenzie’s warning comes as a clear message to motorists: abide by traffic laws and promptly resolve any outstanding legal matters or face the risk of enforcement actions.

Urging Compliance and Accountability

The Assistant Commissioner is strongly encouraging drivers to adhere to traffic legislation. This is not just about avoiding penalties or arrest, but also about fostering a culture of responsibility and accountability among motorists. McKenzie’s call is ultimately about ensuring public safety and creating a more disciplined and orderly road environment in Jamaica.