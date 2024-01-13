en English
Jamaica

JCF’s Operation Streamline: Unpaid Tickets Could Lead to Arrest

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
JCF’s Operation Streamline: Unpaid Tickets Could Lead to Arrest

Assistant Commissioner Gary McKenzie of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has issued a stern warning to motorists with unpaid traffic tickets or outstanding warrants. He urges them to address these matters promptly, or they risk arrest under the aegis of Operation Streamline.

Operation Streamline: A Drive Towards Order

Operation Streamline is a bold initiative by the JCF aimed at restoring order on Jamaica’s roads. Since its inception in September of the previous year, the operation has been instrumental in prosecuting over 1,000 motorists for various traffic-related offenses. The initiative underscores the JCF’s commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring safety on their roads.

Unsettling Numbers and a Clear Message

The beginning of the week alone saw the arrest of 20 individuals due to outstanding warrants. This number paints a concerning picture of the lax attitude of some toward traffic laws. Assistant Commissioner McKenzie’s warning comes as a clear message to motorists: abide by traffic laws and promptly resolve any outstanding legal matters or face the risk of enforcement actions.

Urging Compliance and Accountability

The Assistant Commissioner is strongly encouraging drivers to adhere to traffic legislation. This is not just about avoiding penalties or arrest, but also about fostering a culture of responsibility and accountability among motorists. McKenzie’s call is ultimately about ensuring public safety and creating a more disciplined and orderly road environment in Jamaica.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

