Jamaica’s Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy

In a turn of events that has sparked a blend of humor, surprise, and reflection amongst Jamaicans, the island’s common mixed-breed dog, affectionately known as the ‘Royal Caribbean Terrier’ or ‘Brownie’, has started to gain recognition abroad. In 2021, a total of 144 Terriers were adopted from the Montego Bay Animal Haven Foundation and relocated to Canada. This move ignited varied reactions, with some locals resorting to jests while others decried the often harsh conditions these dogs endure back home.

The Link Between Animal Abuse and Human Aggression

Historically, these dogs were perceived as low-value animals, suitable for outdoor living and surviving on food scraps. This perception often led to neglect and abuse, subjecting the dogs to a life of hardship and severe health issues. The plight of these dogs has shone a spotlight on the disturbing connection between animal cruelty and human violence. Numerous global studies indicate that animal abuse can serve as a precursor to various forms of human aggression.

Animal Assisted Recovery in Jamaica

In a bid to address this and foster a better relationship between humans and animals, the Jamaican Minister of Health launched an Animal Assisted Recovery and Care Project at the Bustamante Hospital for Children. The project uses a dog named Dr Teddy Barks in the therapeutic process, comforting and aiding in the recovery of children. The initiative has shown promising results and spurred advocacy for the use of indigenous terrier dogs in such roles, especially for children suffering from trauma or requiring emotional support.

The Jamaican Terrier’s Role in Education

In addition, a proposal is under consideration to integrate animal therapy using Jamaican terriers into the education system, particularly for children with behavioral issues. The objective is to provide emotional and social support while also instilling responsibility and empathy in the young minds. Despite the hurdles, organizations like the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) and the Montego Bay Animal Haven (MBAH) continue their mission to rescue and care for these resilient animals amidst limited resources and societal reluctance to adopt them.