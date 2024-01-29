Jamaica's PNP Calls for Audit of Fertiliser Programme Amid Corruption Allegations

The People's National Party (PNP) of Jamaica has raised serious allegations of corruption against the government's fertiliser distribution programme. The PNP claims that the fertiliser, originally intended for needy and qualified farmers, is being diverted for political gain by members of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Accusations of Vote-Buying

Dr. Dayton Campbell, the PNP General Secretary and spokesperson on agriculture, alleges that this diversion of resources is a part of a vote-buying scheme in the upcoming Local Government elections. According to Campbell's claims, the fertiliser is being distributed to political representatives of the JLP rather than the farmers for whom it was intended.

Evidence of Misuse

The PNP has produced a video that they claim shows the alleged offloading of fertiliser at private residences and offices affiliated with JLP candidates and representatives, primarily in western Jamaica. The truck involved in this operation is reportedly registered to JLP Member of Parliament Dave Brown and was allegedly seen making multiple deliveries to JLP-associated locations.

Demands for an Audit

In light of these allegations, the PNP is demanding a halt to the fertiliser programme and a comprehensive audit. They emphasize the importance of a fair electoral process and the need for a government that does not tolerate corruption. The PNP's call to action is a testament to their commitment to transparency and accountability in government operations.