Education

Jamaica’s Education Ministry Fosters Digital Skills with Tech Labs in Primary Schools

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
The Jamaican Ministry of Education and Youth is making strides to integrate Information and Communications Technology (ICT) comprehensively into its education sector. Minister Fayval Williams announced the introduction of technology labs in primary schools as an initiative to instill critical digital age skills from an early age. This significant announcement was made at the commencement of the new school term at The Queen’s School in Kingston.

Internet Access and Upgraded Labs

Minister Williams noted that over half of the schools earmarked for internet access have already been connected. The program has also seen high school technology labs receiving upgrades. The introduction of technology labs in primary schools is expected to complement this progress and provide young students with early exposure to ICT skills.

Extending Wi-Fi Connectivity

The next phase of the initiative includes expanding Wi-Fi connectivity across school campuses. Procurement processes for this are currently underway, according to the Ministry. This extension of internet access is part of a larger, multi-year project aimed at ensuring no child is left behind in terms of access to technology.

A Multi-Year Project

The project, which is expected to continue for another two years until completion, is committed to ensuring all schools across Jamaica are equipped with adequate broadband connectivity. The integration of ICT into the education sector represents a significant step towards fostering a technologically adept younger generation, ready to face the challenges of the digital age.

Education Jamaica
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

