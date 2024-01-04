Jamaica’s Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Mining and Tourism Lead Growth

In 2023, Jamaica’s economy showcased resilience and growth, with an overall expansion of just under 3% during the first three quarters, as reported by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN). The growth trajectory was most pronounced in the January to March period, reaching a peak of 4.2%. The two subsequent quarters noted growth rates of 2.3% and 2.1% for April to June and July to September, respectively. The cumulative growth for the nine-month period was 8.6%, translating to an average quarterly growth of 2.8%.

Industry Highlights: Mining and Tourism

Two sectors that particularly stood out were the mining and tourism industry. Mining, with a special focus on bauxite, registered astounding growth rates above 100% each quarter. On the other hand, the tourism sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, continued its two-year growth streak. The sector began the year strong, recording a substantial 30% increase, although the growth rate moderated to 7.8% and 6.7% in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Challenges: Construction and Agriculture

While the growth story has been encouraging, it wasn’t without its challenges. The construction sector, which remained resilient during the pandemic, faced marginal declines. Agriculture was hit significantly due to adverse weather conditions, leading to a decrease of 6.9%, 8.1%, and 9.3% across the three quarters.

Looking Ahead: Projections for 2023

Despite these hurdles, the economy is projected to grow by just above 2% for the entire year of 2023, pending the fourth-quarter data. This projection is supported by Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s commitment to sustaining this positive economic momentum. This commitment is underscored by an emphasis on human capital, security, and a low unemployment rate of 4.5%. Jamaica’s Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke welcomes these growth figures, representing 10 unbroken quarters of economic expansion, alongside a rise in employment.