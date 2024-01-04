en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jamaica’s Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Mining and Tourism Lead Growth

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Jamaica’s Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Mining and Tourism Lead Growth

In 2023, Jamaica’s economy showcased resilience and growth, with an overall expansion of just under 3% during the first three quarters, as reported by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN). The growth trajectory was most pronounced in the January to March period, reaching a peak of 4.2%. The two subsequent quarters noted growth rates of 2.3% and 2.1% for April to June and July to September, respectively. The cumulative growth for the nine-month period was 8.6%, translating to an average quarterly growth of 2.8%.

Industry Highlights: Mining and Tourism

Two sectors that particularly stood out were the mining and tourism industry. Mining, with a special focus on bauxite, registered astounding growth rates above 100% each quarter. On the other hand, the tourism sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, continued its two-year growth streak. The sector began the year strong, recording a substantial 30% increase, although the growth rate moderated to 7.8% and 6.7% in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Challenges: Construction and Agriculture

While the growth story has been encouraging, it wasn’t without its challenges. The construction sector, which remained resilient during the pandemic, faced marginal declines. Agriculture was hit significantly due to adverse weather conditions, leading to a decrease of 6.9%, 8.1%, and 9.3% across the three quarters.

Looking Ahead: Projections for 2023

Despite these hurdles, the economy is projected to grow by just above 2% for the entire year of 2023, pending the fourth-quarter data. This projection is supported by Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s commitment to sustaining this positive economic momentum. This commitment is underscored by an emphasis on human capital, security, and a low unemployment rate of 4.5%. Jamaica’s Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke welcomes these growth figures, representing 10 unbroken quarters of economic expansion, alongside a rise in employment.

0
Business Economy Jamaica
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Trade Blockades: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Commerce
In the face of escalating global tensions, trade blockades are emerging as a significant disruptor to world commerce. Recently, Paul Zalai, the Director of the Freight and Trade Alliance, offered insights into the potential impacts during a discussion with ABC Radio National. He underscored the likelihood of severe disruptions and cost increases for importers and
Trade Blockades: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Commerce
Macau's MICE industry Records 30% YoY Growth, Predicts Strong Future
1 min ago
Macau's MICE industry Records 30% YoY Growth, Predicts Strong Future
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index: A Superior Dividend Growth Strategy
2 mins ago
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index: A Superior Dividend Growth Strategy
Economic Challenges and Sector Performances: A Look Into 2024
30 seconds ago
Economic Challenges and Sector Performances: A Look Into 2024
Morgan Stanley Forecasts 28% Growth in Macau's Casino Revenue in 2024
51 seconds ago
Morgan Stanley Forecasts 28% Growth in Macau's Casino Revenue in 2024
Walmart and Google's Wing Revolutionize Delivery Services in Dallas
57 seconds ago
Walmart and Google's Wing Revolutionize Delivery Services in Dallas
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
51 seconds
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
57 seconds
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
1 min
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
1 min
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
2 mins
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
2 mins
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
2 mins
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
2 mins
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app