Jamaica

Jamaica’s Ageing Population: Challenges and Opportunities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
The turn of the century has brought about a significant demographic shift in Jamaica, with an increasingly ageing population, a consequence of advancements in public health and population control policies that took root in the late 1960s. This change, first observed in the 1990s, has sparked extensive discussions on the implications for older persons in need, pensions, and healthcare costs.

Workforce Woes and the Ageing Population

The ageing population presents not just challenges but opportunities as well, particularly in its impact on the size and composition of the workforce. The International Labour Organization (ILO) had predicted a decline in the Caribbean labor force post-2020, a forecast that seems to be materializing within the Jamaican workforce. With a diminishing number of individuals under 30, a result of lower birth rates and migration, debates have emerged on whether increasing the birth rate is a practical solution to the workforce shortage.

Addressing Workforce Shortages

Currently standing at 375,000, the older population is projected to constitute 25% of the total population by 2050. This suggests that an increased birth rate alone will not meet immediate workforce needs and will contribute to further ageing in the long term. A myriad of strategies are being considered to address this issue, including raising the retirement age. After all, life expectancy has seen a drastic increase since the current retirement age was set – from 70 in 1982 to 78 today, with people expected to live an additional 20-25 years after turning 60.

Policy Initiatives and the Elderly

With a significant percentage of older persons remaining functional, different policy initiatives are being evaluated. The question is whether retirement age increases should be across the board or targeted to specific sectors. Barbados, for instance, has raised the retirement age to 67.5. Additional considerations include integrating older workers with new technologies, imparting training, adapting work environments, introducing flexible retirement schemes, and formulating pension plans that incentivize later retirement.

Combatting Ageism and Embracing Change

The ILO emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning, flexibility, and health for older workers. Ageism in the workplace needs to be combatted through public education. The ageing population also changes consumption patterns, thereby creating new job opportunities in care services. Addressing the complex and interrelated issues of an ageing population demands a holistic approach, including discussions on pension and healthcare viability. The time has come to embrace this new age – both metaphorically and literally – and adapt our societal structures for a future that values experience and wisdom over youth.

Jamaica
