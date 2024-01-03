Jamaicans.com: A Year in Review – Celebrating Language, Achievements, and Culture

As the sun set on 2023, Jamaicans.com, a digital hub for all things Jamaican, stood tall, having illuminated the richness of Jamaican culture and the achievements of its people through a diverse range of captivating content.

Jamaican Patois: A Language Guide

One of the most engaging topics featured was the Jamaican Patois. The platform offered translations of essential phrases and sentences into English, serving as practical guides for those drawn to the language, either for an upcoming visit to Jamaica or to deepen connections with Jamaican friends.

A Significant Business Feat

In the realm of business, a significant development unfolded with the acquisition of the former Trump Hotel in Washington DC by CGI Merchant Group, headed by Raoul Thomas, a Jamaican-born investor. This $375 million transaction marked a notable change in ownership of a property that had faced financial struggles under Donald Trump’s watch.

Love and Jamaican Men

Relationships and romance were spotlighted, with articles detailing things to know about dating a Jamaican man and romantic quotes from reggae legend Bob Marley, stoking the hearts of readers.

Culinary Delights and Social Nuances

Culinary enthusiasts were treated to a taste of Jamaica with recipes like the Jamaican Fried Chicken, highlighting the distinct flavors of Jamaican seasonings. Social and cultural nuances were further explored through articles on Jamaican greetings and terms for flirting, providing insights into the local communication styles and customs.

Commemorating a Historic Win

The platform also celebrated a significant milestone in Jamaican history, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Jody-Anne Maxwell’s historic win at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 1998. She became a beacon of inspiration as the first Jamaican, first Black, and first non-American to win the competition, leaving an indelible mark on the Jamaican community.