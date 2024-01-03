en English
Education

Jamaican School Gains Access to Potable Water: Infrastructure Improvement by RWSL

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Jamaican School Gains Access to Potable Water: Infrastructure Improvement by RWSL

Marking a significant milestone in its infrastructure development, the Ginger Ridge Primary and Infant School in St Catherine, Jamaica, has recently gained access to potable water. This landmark achievement is a result of the relentless efforts of the Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL).

RWSL’s Adoption and Upgrades

The RWSL adopted the school, undertaking various upgrades that culminated in the provision of a reliable water source. The project was celebrated on October 11, 2023, in an event graced by the presence of prominent individuals including Dr. Christopher Tufton, Member of Parliament for West Central St Catherine, Mayor Norman Scott of Spanish Town, and RWSL Managing Director Audley Thompson, along with the school’s principal, Kimetha Boothe Francis.

Infrastructure Improvement

As part of the upgrades, RWSL installed safety rails, repaired the school’s roof, and most critically, set up a rainwater harvesting system. This system is not only a sustainable solution for the school’s water needs but it also ensures a steady water supply, significantly reducing the risk of any future disruption of school activities due to water scarcity.

Land Exchange and Future Benefits

In a mutually beneficial arrangement, the school provided land for a storage tank, which was incorporated in a community-wide water project. In exchange, RWSL not only improved the school’s infrastructure but also strategized to reduce their future water bills. This reduction will be achieved by supplementing the National Water Commission (NWC) supply with harvested rainwater. The school, serving 70 students and six teachers, now enjoys the security and profound benefits of having reliable water access, transforming the learning environment.

Jamaica
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

