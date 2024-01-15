en English
Jamaica

Jamaican Ministers Appeal for Rehabilitation of Blue Mountain Coffee Roads; Introduce Crop Restoration Programme

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
During the seventh annual Jamaica Blue Mountain Festival, a significant announcement resonated amidst the pleasant aroma of coffee beans. Agriculture Minister Floyd Green made a fervent plea for the renovation of roads leading to the coffee farms situated in the Blue Mountains. The current state of these roads, marked by their narrow dimensions, serpentine stretches, and severe disrepair, are an unfortunate hurdle to reaching what is globally revered as some of the most valuable coffee.

Call for a Comprehensive Programme

Green’s plea was not merely a call to action, but an urgent request for his fellow ministers to rally together and devise a holistic programme to tackle the road issues. The strategic importance of the coffee terrain was not lost on him as he emphasized its potential for boosting the Jamaican economy.

Introducing the Crop Restoration and Establishment Programme

Not only did the minister highlight the issues, but he also proposed a solution. He introduced the Crop Restoration and Establishment Programme (CREP), an initiative that aims to rebuild the coffee industry over a span of three to five years, starting from the 2024-2025 financial year.

Coffee Production: Current State and Future Goals

Despite witnessing a 16.4% increase in coffee production in 2023, amounting to over one million kilograms of coffee, Green acknowledged that this was still below the desired levels. The goal, he stated, is to escalate production to a minimum of 450,000 boxes.

The Profitability of the Coffee Industry

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill underscored the profitability of the coffee industry. He encouraged Jamaican investors to capitalize on this lucrative sector, urging them to invest locally instead of solely seeking foreign direct investment. The Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day, which is celebrated every year on January 9, serves as a reminder of this golden opportunity.

Jamaica
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

