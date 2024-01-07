en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jamaica

Jamaican Judicial System Sees Advancements Amid Pandemic: A Review by Kevin Powell

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Jamaican Judicial System Sees Advancements Amid Pandemic: A Review by Kevin Powell

In a year marked by both challenges and advancements, Jamaica’s judicial system has seen significant progress. This was the sentiment expressed by Kevin Powell, the president of the Jamaican Bar Association, as he reflected on the developments within the justice sector over the past year. From the successful implementation of remote hearings to the timely delivery of judgments, these advancements represent a shift towards a more efficient and accessible judicial system, shaped in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Embracing Remote Hearings

The virtual court proceedings, a pivot necessitated by the pandemic, have become a mainstay in high and appeal courts. Powell lauded the benefits of these remote hearings, particularly for chamber matters. This new mode of operation has proven beneficial in terms of travel time savings and convenience for both lawyers and their clients. For a system often criticized for its slow pace, this is a welcome step towards efficiency.

Challenges and Areas for Improvement

Despite these strides, Powell acknowledges that the journey towards a fully efficient system is far from over. The ongoing issue of delays in receiving formal court orders and scheduling dates for applications remains a thorn in the side of the Jamaican judicial system. These inefficiencies stand as obstacles in the path to a truly effective justice system, highlighting the need for further improvements.

Looking Forward: The Role of Technology

To address these issues, Powell sees the integration of technology as a potential game-changer. He is optimistic about the Chief Justice’s commitment to technological advancements within the judicial system. The promise of digitalization efforts could prove instrumental in expediting processes and curtailing delays. In particular, Powell emphasized the need for improvement in the Civil Division, where he primarily practices, to enhance the setting of trial dates.

As we look ahead, Powell’s reflections serve as a testament to the progress made, the challenges faced, and the potential for further advancement within the Jamaican judicial system. With a focus on technology as an ally in the quest for improvement, there exists a renewed hope for a more efficient, accessible, and just judicial system in Jamaica.

0
Jamaica Law
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Jamaica

See more
13 mins ago
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
Cricket’s Twenty20 sensation, Andre Russell, has publicly expressed his dismay over the exclusion of Jamaica from hosting the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and ICC Twenty20 World Cup games this year. The internationally acclaimed player, a Jamaican himself, called out the lack of financial backing from the Jamaican government, which resulted in the Jamaica Tallawahs, a
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
Sangster International Airport Embarks on $1B Solar Power Project
49 mins ago
Sangster International Airport Embarks on $1B Solar Power Project
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
49 mins ago
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
46 mins ago
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
Burnt Aircraft in Jamaican Swamp: Echoes of a Drug Trafficking Past?
47 mins ago
Burnt Aircraft in Jamaican Swamp: Echoes of a Drug Trafficking Past?
The Intricate Dance of Transferring Shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange
49 mins ago
The Intricate Dance of Transferring Shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
16 seconds
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
22 seconds
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
39 seconds
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare
50 seconds
Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare
Professional Wrestler Pac Set for Anticipated Return After Injury Hiatus
50 seconds
Professional Wrestler Pac Set for Anticipated Return After Injury Hiatus
China Retaliates Against US With Sanctions on Defense Companies
1 min
China Retaliates Against US With Sanctions on Defense Companies
Pakistan Intensifies Airport COVID-19 Screening Amid Omicron Subvariant Surge
2 mins
Pakistan Intensifies Airport COVID-19 Screening Amid Omicron Subvariant Surge
Callum McGregor and Matt O'Riley: Celtic's Key Men Amidst Title Race and Transfer Speculation
3 mins
Callum McGregor and Matt O'Riley: Celtic's Key Men Amidst Title Race and Transfer Speculation
Team Secret's Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In
4 mins
Team Secret's Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app