Jamaican Judicial System Sees Advancements Amid Pandemic: A Review by Kevin Powell

In a year marked by both challenges and advancements, Jamaica’s judicial system has seen significant progress. This was the sentiment expressed by Kevin Powell, the president of the Jamaican Bar Association, as he reflected on the developments within the justice sector over the past year. From the successful implementation of remote hearings to the timely delivery of judgments, these advancements represent a shift towards a more efficient and accessible judicial system, shaped in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Embracing Remote Hearings

The virtual court proceedings, a pivot necessitated by the pandemic, have become a mainstay in high and appeal courts. Powell lauded the benefits of these remote hearings, particularly for chamber matters. This new mode of operation has proven beneficial in terms of travel time savings and convenience for both lawyers and their clients. For a system often criticized for its slow pace, this is a welcome step towards efficiency.

Challenges and Areas for Improvement

Despite these strides, Powell acknowledges that the journey towards a fully efficient system is far from over. The ongoing issue of delays in receiving formal court orders and scheduling dates for applications remains a thorn in the side of the Jamaican judicial system. These inefficiencies stand as obstacles in the path to a truly effective justice system, highlighting the need for further improvements.

Looking Forward: The Role of Technology

To address these issues, Powell sees the integration of technology as a potential game-changer. He is optimistic about the Chief Justice’s commitment to technological advancements within the judicial system. The promise of digitalization efforts could prove instrumental in expediting processes and curtailing delays. In particular, Powell emphasized the need for improvement in the Civil Division, where he primarily practices, to enhance the setting of trial dates.

As we look ahead, Powell’s reflections serve as a testament to the progress made, the challenges faced, and the potential for further advancement within the Jamaican judicial system. With a focus on technology as an ally in the quest for improvement, there exists a renewed hope for a more efficient, accessible, and just judicial system in Jamaica.