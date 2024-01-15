Jamaican Education Conference Highlights Underfunding in Special Needs Education

The 11th Special Education Conference and Workshops, held at the Church Teachers’ College (CTC) in Mandeville, Jamaica, became a platform for an earnest call for adequate funding for special needs education. Garth Anderson, the principal of the college, highlighted the alarming underfunding situation in the country. He stressed that this financial shortfall is causing disparities, which, in turn, contribute to social issues such as crime and violence.

Call for Inclusive Education System

Anderson called on the government to ensure proper funding for an inclusive education system that can cater to the pace and needs of all learners. He drew attention to the dire staffing and resource shortages at the three main public assessment and intervention centres, including CTC. These shortages hinder their effectiveness in supporting schools and optimizing student potential.

Management Process for Special Education

The absence of a defined management process for special education further exacerbates the situation. Anderson noted that collected data is not being effectively utilized by the Ministry of Education. The conference also deliberated on the necessity of public funding to make educational assessments accessible to low-income families. This conversation extended to the importance of technology and AI in education.

Support from the Jamaica Teachers’ Association

Leighton Johnson, President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, echoed Anderson’s call for increased funding and access to special education facilities. Speaking at the conference, Johnson highlighted issues such as inaccessibility and a lack of trained teachers to address special education needs. He urged policymakers and corporate partners to provide the required funding for special education, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and every child reaching their full potential.

Keynote Address

Keynote speaker Carolyn Reid-Brown from the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania advocated for a change in perspective towards assessments. She proposed viewing assessments as tools for empowerment and change. The annual conference, co-founded in 2014 by Amy Stevens and Samantha Radway Morrison, had over 250 participants. This year’s theme was ‘Exploring Paradigms for Assessment in Special Education’.