Jamaican Coffee Industry: A Call for Local Investment

The Jamaican coffee industry stands on the brink of a lucrative transformation, calling for local investors to tap into its burgeoning potential. The industry’s beacon, Investment Minister Senator Aubyn Hill, spotlighted the upward swing in coffee sales, which soared from approximately US$16 million to a robust US$24.4 million over a span of three years. This substantial leap is being perceived as a signpost of promising investment opportunities.

Investment Minister’s Call for Local Investments

In a bid to catalyze the coffee sector’s diversification and growth, Senator Hill urged local investors to channel funds into various avenues. These include farm financing, infrastructure development, road network enhancement, and a strategic push into international export markets. He underscored the abundant capital available for such investments, a result of the government’s strategic decision to abstain from borrowing in the Jamaican market for seven years.

The Crop Restoration and Establishment Programme

Further bolstering the sector’s appeal to investors is the government’s Crop Restoration and Establishment Programme (CREP). Introduced by Agriculture Minister Floyd Green, this comprehensive five-year strategy encompasses a gamut of interventions, from replanting initiatives and nursery rejuvenation to tackling the challenges that coffee farmers grapple with, such as ageing crops and escalating input costs.

Private Sector Collaboration for Sustainable Future

Minister Green also emphasized the critical role of the private sector in shaping the industry’s sustainable future. He stressed the imperative for coffee exporters to extend their support to local farmers. A collaborative effort between the government and the private sector, he argued, is key to ensuring the growth and sustainability of Jamaica’s coffee industry.