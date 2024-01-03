Jamaican Child Rights Group Urges PM for National Child Audit in 2024

In an unparalleled move, Betty-Ann Blaine, the visionary founder of Jamaican child rights group Hear The Children’s Cry, has made a fervent plea to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The appeal is for the initiation of a comprehensive National Child Audit in 2024, specifically targeting underserved and remote regions of the nation.

2024: A Year for our Children

Blaine, a persistent advocate for child safety, has declared 2024 as ‘a Year for our Children’, urging the nation to take decisive action to enhance child safety. At the heart of her appeal is the strict enforcement of child protection laws and a call to terminate the impunity that shields those who inflict harm upon children.

The group’s plea is underpinned by the disturbing instances of physical and sexual abuse, murder, and neglect that Jamaican children have been subjected to, often as collateral damage in adult conflicts or due to sheer negligence. Blaine’s plea is a clarion call to the government, urging them to commit sufficient resources towards bolstering family support.

A Collective Call to Action

However, the government is not the only entity being summoned to action. The private sector is being encouraged to throw their weight behind public awareness campaigns. Security companies are being asked to play their part, with a focus on enhancing child safety on the roads.

The appeal also extends to parents, who are being urged to actively participate in their children’s education and community safety. Older citizens, often a wellspring of wisdom, are being asked to provide guidance to younger parents on the nuances of child safety.

Creating a Safer Future for our Children

At the core of the appeal is the belief in the collective responsibility of all citizens to safeguard our children and carve out a safer future for them. The group’s call to action is a testament to their unwavering commitment to the cause of child safety, and a reminder of the urgent need to make Jamaica a safer place for its youngest and most vulnerable citizens.