en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jamaica

Jamaican Child Rights Group Urges PM for National Child Audit in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Jamaican Child Rights Group Urges PM for National Child Audit in 2024

In an unparalleled move, Betty-Ann Blaine, the visionary founder of Jamaican child rights group Hear The Children’s Cry, has made a fervent plea to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The appeal is for the initiation of a comprehensive National Child Audit in 2024, specifically targeting underserved and remote regions of the nation.

2024: A Year for our Children

Blaine, a persistent advocate for child safety, has declared 2024 as ‘a Year for our Children’, urging the nation to take decisive action to enhance child safety. At the heart of her appeal is the strict enforcement of child protection laws and a call to terminate the impunity that shields those who inflict harm upon children.

The group’s plea is underpinned by the disturbing instances of physical and sexual abuse, murder, and neglect that Jamaican children have been subjected to, often as collateral damage in adult conflicts or due to sheer negligence. Blaine’s plea is a clarion call to the government, urging them to commit sufficient resources towards bolstering family support.

A Collective Call to Action

However, the government is not the only entity being summoned to action. The private sector is being encouraged to throw their weight behind public awareness campaigns. Security companies are being asked to play their part, with a focus on enhancing child safety on the roads.

The appeal also extends to parents, who are being urged to actively participate in their children’s education and community safety. Older citizens, often a wellspring of wisdom, are being asked to provide guidance to younger parents on the nuances of child safety.

Creating a Safer Future for our Children

At the core of the appeal is the belief in the collective responsibility of all citizens to safeguard our children and carve out a safer future for them. The group’s call to action is a testament to their unwavering commitment to the cause of child safety, and a reminder of the urgent need to make Jamaica a safer place for its youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

0
Jamaica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement

By BNN Correspondents

Police Commissioner Commends JCF for 2023 Achievements, Charts Path for 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

High School Staff Member Accused of Sexual Assault: Controversy over Rehiring

By BNN Correspondents

Jamaican School Gains Access to Potable Water: Infrastructure Improvement by RWSL

By Saboor Bayat

SOE Halts Genesis Gospel Show in Montego Bay; Organisers Promise Retur ...
@Jamaica · 3 mins
SOE Halts Genesis Gospel Show in Montego Bay; Organisers Promise Retur ...
heart comment 0
Jamaican Authorities Deny Mining Approval in Alligator Pond: A Victory For Environmental Conservation, or a Battle Half-Won?

By BNN Correspondents

Jamaican Authorities Deny Mining Approval in Alligator Pond: A Victory For Environmental Conservation, or a Battle Half-Won?
A Mother’s Support: The Driving Force Behind Footballer Adrian Reid

By Salman Khan

A Mother's Support: The Driving Force Behind Footballer Adrian Reid
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse – A Clash of Traditional Rivals

By Salman Khan

Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Keisha Smith: A Solo Traveler’s Journey Across 38 Countries

By BNN Correspondents

Keisha Smith: A Solo Traveler's Journey Across 38 Countries
Latest Headlines
World News
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
2 mins
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
2 mins
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
2 mins
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
2 mins
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
2 mins
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
2 mins
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
2 mins
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
2 mins
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app