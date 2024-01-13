en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Jamaican Businessman Howard Mitchell Critiques Nation’s Education and Leadership

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Jamaican Businessman Howard Mitchell Critiques Nation’s Education and Leadership

In a critical analysis of Jamaica’s education system and leadership, distinguished businessman and former president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Howard Mitchell, has expressed deep concerns. Delivering his speech at the Archbishop Samuel Carter Lecture at Campion College, Mitchell presented a stark assessment of the nation’s ability to prepare its citizens for a future dictated by artificial intelligence and evolving global dynamics.

Lackluster Education System

According to Mitchell, Jamaica’s educational structure has been ineffective for over a century in producing literate and numerate individuals. He suggested that the curriculum needs reform to foster analytical capacities and adaptability, elements crucial to navigating the future. The critique underscores the urgent need for a future-focused education system that goes beyond rote learning to equip students with the skills needed in an increasingly digital and automated world.

Leadership Development: A glaring Void

Mitchell further highlighted the absence of deliberate leadership development programs, a stark contrast to nations like China, the US, and the UK. The businessman questioned the role of The University of the West Indies in cultivating Caribbean leaders and values, suggesting that its successes in leadership were incidental rather than intentional.

Political System: A Shared Responsibility

Mitchell did not spare Jamaica’s political system in his critique. He pointed out the inefficiency of the legislative process and the poor performance of leaders. However, he also emphasized that this is a shared responsibility between elected officials and the populace. The businessman called for accountability, integrity, and commitment to national development among leaders to avoid the pitfalls of limited vision, personal enrichment, and tribal loyalties.

Overall, Mitchell’s remarks reflect a deep concern for the future of Jamaica’s societal and political infrastructure, urging both the leadership and the populace to rethink and reform the existing systems for a more prosperous and secure future.

0
Education Jamaica
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Italian Art School Expansion in Shenzhen to Revolutionize China's Fashion Industry
Italy’s foremost art institution, Istituto Marangoni, is exponentially expanding its presence in China, specifically in the buzzing city of Shenzhen. This remarkable expansion is poised to significantly invigorate the city’s fashion industry—an economic and cultural development that Xinhua is keenly tracking. Italy’s Artistic Footprint in Shenzhen Shenzhen, a city already renowned for its technological prowess,
Italian Art School Expansion in Shenzhen to Revolutionize China's Fashion Industry
Telangana Government Announces Skill Development Centres and AI Courses for Youth
16 mins ago
Telangana Government Announces Skill Development Centres and AI Courses for Youth
Belize's Service Day: EP York High School Honors George Price with Seaside Clean-Up
16 mins ago
Belize's Service Day: EP York High School Honors George Price with Seaside Clean-Up
Innovation and Knowledge on Display at DPS Ranchi's Project Model Expo
4 mins ago
Innovation and Knowledge on Display at DPS Ranchi's Project Model Expo
Jharkhand Government's Ambitious Educational Schemes to Boost Research and Academic Excellence
5 mins ago
Jharkhand Government's Ambitious Educational Schemes to Boost Research and Academic Excellence
National Youth Day Sathiya Conference: A Beacon of Health Awareness for Youth
12 mins ago
National Youth Day Sathiya Conference: A Beacon of Health Awareness for Youth
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
21 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
26 seconds
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
31 seconds
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
44 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
50 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
Recent High School Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
58 seconds
Recent High School Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
1 min
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
A Roundup of Recent High School Boys Basketball Game Scores
1 min
A Roundup of Recent High School Boys Basketball Game Scores
LaMelo Ball Set to Return, Boosting Hope for the Struggling Hornets
2 mins
LaMelo Ball Set to Return, Boosting Hope for the Struggling Hornets
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
40 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app