Jamaica

Jamaican Authorities Deny Mining Approval in Alligator Pond: A Victory For Environmental Conservation, or a Battle Half-Won?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Jamaican Authorities Deny Mining Approval in Alligator Pond: A Victory For Environmental Conservation, or a Battle Half-Won?

On December 19, the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) and the Town and Country Planning Authority took a consequential step towards environmental conservation in Jamaica. They denied approval for Ready Sand Gravel Limited to mine minerals in Alligator Pond, located on the Manchester-Elizabeth border. A place of ecological sensitivity, Alligator Pond is a fishing beach already grappling with environmental challenges such as shoreline erosion.

The Power to Appeal

Despite this decision, the story is far from over. The company retains the right to appeal to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Minister Matthew Samuda acts as the operational point man in this regard. This means that while a victory for environmentalists has been recorded, the battle is not yet fully won.

Contextualizing the Decision

This decision to protect Alligator Pond comes against the backdrop of previous controversies. Notably, there was the approval of limestone mining in the ecologically sensitive Dry Harbour Mountains by Bengal Developments. This approval came despite an initial denial by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA). The decision stirred public outcry and legal challenges, resulting in the imposition of 76 operating conditions and a late-posted environmental bond by Bengal Developments.

A Call for Vigilance

Jamaicans are being urged to remain vigilant regarding the Alligator Pond decision. Past events indicate that economic interests often hold sway over environmental concerns. There is a tangible risk of the decision being overturned on appeal. This situation underscores the delicate balance between economic growth and environmental conservation, a dilemma that is not unique to Jamaica but resonates globally.

Jamaica
