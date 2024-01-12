en English
Business

Jamaica Public Service Company CEO Resigns; Former CEO Steps In As Interim

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
Jamaica Public Service Company CEO Resigns; Former CEO Steps In As Interim

In a significant move, Steve Berberich, the President and CEO of the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS), has tendered his resignation. The decision comes in the wake of a recent family bereavement and other personal matters compelling his need to be geographically nearer to his kin. During his tenure as the helmsman of JPS, Berberich was instrumental in enhancing customer care, reliability, and reviving the brand’s image.

Obiglio Steps In

Responding swiftly to the development, the JPS Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting post Berberich’s resignation. The board announced the appointment of Damian Obiglio, the company’s chairman, as the interim CEO. The transition will take effect from February 5. Obiglio’s appointment is seen as a strategic move by the board, given his comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations and previous experience at the helm.

Obiglio’s Expertise

Damian Obiglio is no stranger to the corridors of JPS. He has previously served the company as its President and CEO, successfully steering its operations during his tenure. This prior experience, coupled with his deep knowledge of the company’s operations, makes Obiglio a sound choice to navigate the company through this transitional phase.

Looking Forward

While Obiglio’s appointment is interim, the board has begun the search for a permanent CEO. Until then, Obiglio will guide the company, leveraging his extensive experience and understanding of the company’s workings. As JPS navigates this unexpected transition, the focus remains steadfast on maintaining the enhanced customer care and reliability that Berberich brought to the table, while continuing to build on the brand’s rejuvenated image.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

