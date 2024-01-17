Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Jamaica #Society

Jamaica Fire Brigade's Hanover Division Battles Drought and Emergencies in 2023

The Hanover Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade managed a busy 2023, handling bush fires and numerous medical emergencies, providing critical support to the community, and saving $36 billion in property value.

author-image
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
New Update
Jamaica Fire Brigade's Hanover Division Battles Drought and Emergencies in 2023

In 2023, the Hanover Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) battled against the odds, facing a surge in calls due to severe drought conditions and a myriad of medical emergencies, including motor vehicle accidents. T

Advertisment

he division's unwavering commitment to public safety saw them respond to a staggering 1,451 calls throughout the year, showcasing their resilience, agility, and dedication to their duty.

The fire suppression team was stretched thin, with bush fires constituting a significant 48% of the incidents they were called upon to handle.

The drought conditions, which exacerbated the fires, presented a formidable challenge but the JFB's steadfast response ensured that the blazes were effectively managed, thereby preserving life and property.

Advertisment
Advertisment