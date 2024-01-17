Jamaica Fire Brigade's Hanover Division Battles Drought and Emergencies in 2023

In 2023, the Hanover Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) battled against the odds, facing a surge in calls due to severe drought conditions and a myriad of medical emergencies, including motor vehicle accidents. T

Advertisment

he division's unwavering commitment to public safety saw them respond to a staggering 1,451 calls throughout the year, showcasing their resilience, agility, and dedication to their duty.

The fire suppression team was stretched thin, with bush fires constituting a significant 48% of the incidents they were called upon to handle.

The drought conditions, which exacerbated the fires, presented a formidable challenge but the JFB's steadfast response ensured that the blazes were effectively managed, thereby preserving life and property.