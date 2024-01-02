en English
Business

Jamaica Customs Agency Unveils ‘JaCustoms Connect’ App to Streamline Transactions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has unveiled ‘JaCustoms Connect’, a new mobile application aimed at revolutionizing the way business transactions are conducted with the agency. The app, primed for official launch later this month, has already garnered a user base of over 1,000, indicating a positive initial response from the stakeholders.

Revolutionizing Customs Transactions

JaCustoms Connect is designed to provide a streamlined and efficient platform for stakeholders to manage various customs-related activities. The app’s impressive suite of features includes real-time tracking and tracing of packages, thus eliminating the uncertainty often associated with shipping items across borders. Furthermore, it introduces a novel payment method, allowing users to register multiple credit cards for added convenience.

Empowering Users with Information

The application doesn’t stop at facilitating transactions; it also equips users with valuable information. It includes a tariff search tool, enabling importers and exporters to quickly determine the applicable tariffs for their items. Alongside this, the app features a duty estimator, a tool designed to calculate duties and taxes on imported goods, thereby aiding in more accurate financial planning.

Aiming to Bridge the Service Gap

The Chief Information Officer of JCA, André Williams, highlighted that JaCustoms Connect was developed to fill a service gap for both individual and commercial importers and exporters. The app promises a user-friendly interface complete with detailed guidance on account setup and credit card registration. To further assist users, instructional videos on how to effectively utilize the app have been shared on JCA’s social media platforms and website. The application is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring widespread accessibility.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

