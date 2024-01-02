Jamaica Customs Agency Unveils ‘JaCustoms Connect’ App to Streamline Transactions

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has unveiled ‘JaCustoms Connect’, a new mobile application aimed at revolutionizing the way business transactions are conducted with the agency. The app, primed for official launch later this month, has already garnered a user base of over 1,000, indicating a positive initial response from the stakeholders.

Revolutionizing Customs Transactions

JaCustoms Connect is designed to provide a streamlined and efficient platform for stakeholders to manage various customs-related activities. The app’s impressive suite of features includes real-time tracking and tracing of packages, thus eliminating the uncertainty often associated with shipping items across borders. Furthermore, it introduces a novel payment method, allowing users to register multiple credit cards for added convenience.

Empowering Users with Information

The application doesn’t stop at facilitating transactions; it also equips users with valuable information. It includes a tariff search tool, enabling importers and exporters to quickly determine the applicable tariffs for their items. Alongside this, the app features a duty estimator, a tool designed to calculate duties and taxes on imported goods, thereby aiding in more accurate financial planning.

Aiming to Bridge the Service Gap

The Chief Information Officer of JCA, André Williams, highlighted that JaCustoms Connect was developed to fill a service gap for both individual and commercial importers and exporters. The app promises a user-friendly interface complete with detailed guidance on account setup and credit card registration. To further assist users, instructional videos on how to effectively utilize the app have been shared on JCA’s social media platforms and website. The application is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring widespread accessibility.