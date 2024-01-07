Jamaica Amplifies Diaspora Engagement Ahead of the 10th Biennial Conference

In a strategic effort to fortify its global connections, Jamaica is fostering resilient bonds with its diaspora through initiatives like the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC).

Both councils boast a diverse array of members from various geographical regions and sectors, working in close collaboration with the Jamaican government on crucial areas such as education, health, investment, tourism, security, and agriculture.

Engaging Young Jamaicans Worldwide

The GJDYC plays a pivotal role in galvanizing young Jamaicans around the globe, incorporating their valuable insights into government planning. In addition to these councils, the Jamaican government extends a multitude of services to its diaspora via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

These services encompass passport applications, citizenship documentation, and pension payments, thus facilitating seamless interactions for diaspora members.

10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference

In a bid to continue these engagement efforts, Jamaica is gearing up for the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference slated for June 2024 in Montego Bay.

The conference aims to serve as an inclusive platform for robust discussions on development, with a particular focus on health and education sectors.

Diaspora’s Impact on Jamaica’s Progress

The Jamaican government acknowledges the immense value of diaspora support, which is palpable in the nation’s socio-economic advancement, declining unemployment rates, debt reduction, and dip in crime rates. The diaspora’s contributions through remittances, direct investments, and philanthropic initiatives significantly bolster Jamaica’s growth trajectory.

The government firmly stands against any disruption to this progressive momentum and fosters united opposition within the diaspora against such hindrances.

With the launch of the Jamaica Diaspora Engagement Model at the 2024 conference, the government aims to facilitate seamless investment opportunities and enhance connectivity amongst the diaspora members.