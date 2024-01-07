en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Jamaica Amplifies Diaspora Engagement Ahead of the 10th Biennial Conference

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Jamaica Amplifies Diaspora Engagement Ahead of the 10th Biennial Conference

In a strategic effort to fortify its global connections, Jamaica is fostering resilient bonds with its diaspora through initiatives like the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC).

Both councils boast a diverse array of members from various geographical regions and sectors, working in close collaboration with the Jamaican government on crucial areas such as education, health, investment, tourism, security, and agriculture.

Engaging Young Jamaicans Worldwide

The GJDYC plays a pivotal role in galvanizing young Jamaicans around the globe, incorporating their valuable insights into government planning. In addition to these councils, the Jamaican government extends a multitude of services to its diaspora via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

These services encompass passport applications, citizenship documentation, and pension payments, thus facilitating seamless interactions for diaspora members.

10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference

In a bid to continue these engagement efforts, Jamaica is gearing up for the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference slated for June 2024 in Montego Bay.

The conference aims to serve as an inclusive platform for robust discussions on development, with a particular focus on health and education sectors.

Diaspora’s Impact on Jamaica’s Progress

The Jamaican government acknowledges the immense value of diaspora support, which is palpable in the nation’s socio-economic advancement, declining unemployment rates, debt reduction, and dip in crime rates. The diaspora’s contributions through remittances, direct investments, and philanthropic initiatives significantly bolster Jamaica’s growth trajectory.

The government firmly stands against any disruption to this progressive momentum and fosters united opposition within the diaspora against such hindrances.

With the launch of the Jamaica Diaspora Engagement Model at the 2024 conference, the government aims to facilitate seamless investment opportunities and enhance connectivity amongst the diaspora members.

0
Agriculture International Relations Jamaica
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
7 mins ago
Nationwide Initiative Supports Rural First Responders with Grain Rescue Training
In a concerted effort to empower rural emergency first responders, Nationwide has joined forces with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), KC Supply, and other partners to provide grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training. This initiative, part of the annual Grain Bin Safety Week set to take place in February, aims to
Nationwide Initiative Supports Rural First Responders with Grain Rescue Training
Planning Applications Propose Transformative Projects in Somerset
26 mins ago
Planning Applications Propose Transformative Projects in Somerset
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI's Research Station
36 mins ago
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI's Research Station
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
16 mins ago
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
Social Contract Program: Empowering Low-Income Families through Business Ventures
18 mins ago
Social Contract Program: Empowering Low-Income Families through Business Ventures
Sustaining Shropshire: Breathing New Life into Agri-tech and Food Sectors
25 mins ago
Sustaining Shropshire: Breathing New Life into Agri-tech and Food Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing Rebuts Allegations, Warns of Legal Action
51 seconds
Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing Rebuts Allegations, Warns of Legal Action
Sun Devils Men's Basketball Starts Strong; Women's Team Prepares for Tough Colorado Matchup
1 min
Sun Devils Men's Basketball Starts Strong; Women's Team Prepares for Tough Colorado Matchup
Sisters Battle to Unravel Mystery Behind Equine Grass Sickness After Horse's Narrow Survival
2 mins
Sisters Battle to Unravel Mystery Behind Equine Grass Sickness After Horse's Narrow Survival
Azizi Developments Continues Sponsorship of Dubai Racing Carnival for Seventh Consecutive Year
2 mins
Azizi Developments Continues Sponsorship of Dubai Racing Carnival for Seventh Consecutive Year
College Basketball Scores: Drexel, W. Kentucky, and Princeton Lead the Charge
2 mins
College Basketball Scores: Drexel, W. Kentucky, and Princeton Lead the Charge
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
3 mins
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
Ella Toone Crowned Player of the Month, Manchester United Preps for Upcoming Matches
3 mins
Ella Toone Crowned Player of the Month, Manchester United Preps for Upcoming Matches
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
5 mins
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
6 mins
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
18 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app