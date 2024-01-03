en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Inflation Forecasting: How Market Data Could Refine BOJ’s Approach

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Inflation Forecasting: How Market Data Could Refine BOJ’s Approach

In a brand-new working paper, the Bank of Jamaica’s (BOJ) researchers propose a significant pivot in how inflation expectations are measured — a key factor in guiding monetary policy. The study, titled ‘Forecasting Inflation and Inflation Expectations in Small Open Economies: A Comparison of Market and Survey based Approaches for Jamaica,’ points towards the potential of market data in enhancing the accuracy of these forecasts.

Market Data Trumps Survey Data

Currently, the BOJ relies on quarterly surveys that measure business leaders’ perceptions of business conditions. This practice, the paper argues, has often led to forecasts that diverge significantly from actual inflation rates. To illustrate, in April 2022, while the actual inflation peaked at a staggering 11.8 percent, survey respondents had anticipated a figure of 6.1 percent.

On the other hand, the paper underscores that forecasts based on various data points, like the consumer price index (CPI), exchange rates, fuel prices, among others, have proven to be far more accurate. This finding indicates the potential benefits of incorporating market data into the central bank’s forecasting methods.

Enhancing Monetary Policy Decision-Making

The integration of a larger pool of data sets and market data could significantly enhance the BOJ’s forecasting ability. Improved accuracy in forecasting, the paper suggests, might lead to more effective monetary policy decisions. The central bank could deploy tools such as interest rates more effectively to maintain inflation within the target range.

A Discrete Note

It’s important to note that the views expressed in the paper do not reflect the official policy stance of the BOJ. The BOJ initiated the publication of these surveys in 2013 to assist with policy direction. Despite the global success of inflation targeting since the 1990s, the paper signals the continued need for refining the inflation forecasting methodologies.

0
Business Jamaica
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Post-Holiday Online Shopping Deals Continue in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Uttar Pradesh to Build India's First AI City: A Leap into the Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited Shares Surge Amid Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Apple Suppliers' Shares Dip Following Barclays Downgrade

By Safak Costu

Bad news for Elon Musk as Tesla loses its top position ...
@Business · 58 seconds
Bad news for Elon Musk as Tesla loses its top position ...
heart comment 0
Advent International in Talks to Acquire Fisher Investments Amid Changing Investment Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Advent International in Talks to Acquire Fisher Investments Amid Changing Investment Landscape
Sygnus Raises US$50 Million, Gears Up for Eco-Conscious Investments

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sygnus Raises US$50 Million, Gears Up for Eco-Conscious Investments
SK Hynix to Issue $1 Billion Bonds Amidst Financial Losses, Shifts Focus to AI Chips

By BNN Correspondents

SK Hynix to Issue $1 Billion Bonds Amidst Financial Losses, Shifts Focus to AI Chips
MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Begins $216M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

By BNN Correspondents

MicroStrategy's Executive Chairman Begins $216M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings
Latest Headlines
World News
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
30 seconds
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
1 min
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
1 min
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
1 min
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
1 min
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
1 min
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
1 min
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
1 min
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
1 min
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
59 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app