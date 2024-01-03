Inflation Forecasting: How Market Data Could Refine BOJ’s Approach

In a brand-new working paper, the Bank of Jamaica’s (BOJ) researchers propose a significant pivot in how inflation expectations are measured — a key factor in guiding monetary policy. The study, titled ‘Forecasting Inflation and Inflation Expectations in Small Open Economies: A Comparison of Market and Survey based Approaches for Jamaica,’ points towards the potential of market data in enhancing the accuracy of these forecasts.

Market Data Trumps Survey Data

Currently, the BOJ relies on quarterly surveys that measure business leaders’ perceptions of business conditions. This practice, the paper argues, has often led to forecasts that diverge significantly from actual inflation rates. To illustrate, in April 2022, while the actual inflation peaked at a staggering 11.8 percent, survey respondents had anticipated a figure of 6.1 percent.

On the other hand, the paper underscores that forecasts based on various data points, like the consumer price index (CPI), exchange rates, fuel prices, among others, have proven to be far more accurate. This finding indicates the potential benefits of incorporating market data into the central bank’s forecasting methods.

Enhancing Monetary Policy Decision-Making

The integration of a larger pool of data sets and market data could significantly enhance the BOJ’s forecasting ability. Improved accuracy in forecasting, the paper suggests, might lead to more effective monetary policy decisions. The central bank could deploy tools such as interest rates more effectively to maintain inflation within the target range.

A Discrete Note

It’s important to note that the views expressed in the paper do not reflect the official policy stance of the BOJ. The BOJ initiated the publication of these surveys in 2013 to assist with policy direction. Despite the global success of inflation targeting since the 1990s, the paper signals the continued need for refining the inflation forecasting methodologies.