Gully Bop Remembered: A Thanksgiving Service Marked by Absence and Love

The late dancehall artiste Gully Bop, born Robert Lee Malcolm, was remembered in a poignant thanksgiving service at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre situated on the grounds of the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St Andrew. The service, which took place under an atmosphere of melancholy, saw the grieving mother of the artiste, Norma Blake, and a handful of close relatives and friends in attendance.

Gully Bop's Life and Legacy

Known for his unique character and vibrant music, Gully Bop carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. His sudden passing on October 31, due to a kidney disease, left his family and fans in a state of shock and deep sorrow. His mother, Blake, expressed her profound love for her late son and voiced her hope of reuniting with him in the afterlife.

Norma Blake, who shared a close bond with Gully Bop, fondly recalled his good nature from childhood. She also expressed her grief over the loss of four of her children, including Gully Bop, to tragic circumstances. Despite the artiste's fame, his service was marked by an absence of figures from the entertainment industry, with mostly close relatives present.

The service was laden with family remembrances, highlighting key moments from Gully Bop's life, including the birth of his first child and his sons' memories of him. His son Nico, who had the grim task of preparing his father's body for the funeral, noted that the entertainer was laid to rest in a red suit, his favorite color, symbolizing the artiste's vibrant persona and his first interview on 'ER'.