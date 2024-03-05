Giveback Benefit Concert in Coral Springs Features Reggae Legends for Charity

On a remarkable Sunday evening, March 17, 2024, Coral Springs will play host to an extraordinary event - The Giveback Benefit Concert. Organized by The Caroline L Francis Foundation, founded by esteemed broadcast journalist Clinton Lindsay, this concert aims to honor the legacy of his grandmother while supporting various charitable causes. Set to take place at The Coral Springs Center For The Arts, the event promises a lineup of reggae legends, with proceeds going to several deserving charities.

Stellar Lineup for a Noble Cause

The concert boasts an impressive roster of performers, headlined by Mykal Rose - the first Grammy winner for Reggae with Black Uhuru. Joining him on stage will be a variety of artists across the reggae spectrum, including Little John, Hopeton Lindo, and the dynamic duo Tanto Metro & Devonte, among others. Derrick Barrett & The Statement Band, along with The Grass Fyah Band, will provide instrumental backing, ensuring a night of unforgettable music. In a gesture of tremendous generosity, all artists are donating their performances, highlighting the concert's charitable spirit.

Charitable Impact and Community Support

Proceeds from the concert are earmarked for several charities, including The Wakiso Dance Kids in Uganda and The Angel Of The Hearts Foundation, which supports children with Down Syndrome in Jamaica. Local organizations like The Island Space Caribbean Museum and The Just Start Now Foundation will also benefit. This diverse selection of beneficiaries underscores the event's commitment to making a global and local impact, providing attendees with an opportunity to enjoy great music while supporting worthwhile causes.

Event Details and Ticket Information

The Coral Springs Center For The Arts will welcome guests from 6:00 pm, with the concert kicking off at 6:30 pm. Ticket prices range from $45 to $65, available at the venue's box office and online, ensuring accessibility for all who wish to contribute to this noble cause. In addition to enjoying a night of stellar performances, attendees will play a part in supporting the philanthropic efforts of The Caroline L Francis Foundation and its partners.

As the Giveback Benefit Concert approaches, anticipation builds for an evening that promises not only great music but a chance to make a difference. Through the power of community and reggae, Coral Springs is set to demonstrate how collective action can support those in need, creating ripples of change that extend far beyond a single night of entertainment.