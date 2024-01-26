Falmouth Transportation Centre: A Hub of Progress and Convenience

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Falmouth, Collen Gager, has shared a comprehensive update on the progress of the Falmouth Transportation Centre. The facility, which has already benefited from over $40 million in enhancements, is set to receive further additions including bus and passenger shelters, and an expansion of commercial spaces.

Reducing Traffic and Improving Sanitation

These upgradations have significantly contributed to a decline in traffic congestion in Water Square and the town centre, thereby addressing long-standing issues with unsanitary conditions in public spaces. Gager underscored that, despite the infrastructure being in place, additional work is necessary to provide adequate coverage for passengers.

Fostering Compliance and Convenience

The mayor highlighted the increased compliance among transport operators and commuters as a positive outcome of the improvements. The centre's strategic location has also enhanced convenience for Bend Down Market vendors and shoppers alike.

Underway Construction and Future Plans

The most recent phase of construction incorporates pavement works, the establishment of offices for corporation staff, a police post, and commercial infrastructures. A significant part of the project involved paving an area of 4,907 square feet using asphalt concrete, covering bus and taxi bays, entrances, and exits.

In an innovative move, metal containers are being transformed into functional spaces equipped with air-conditioning and furniture for police and staff. A pastry store has already commenced operations at the centre, and the interest from other businesses, including from transportation operators' associations, has been robust.