Economic Growth in Jamaica: A Diverging Tale for the Vulnerable

The recent survey conducted in Jamaica has stirred a significant concern among its populace. Despite the impressive economic growth the country has been experiencing, a majority believes that the situation for the nation's most vulnerable is deteriorating. This sentiment runs counter to the record-low unemployment rate of 4.5% and a substantial increase in export earnings by 55% in the first quarter of 2023.

Survey Details and Findings

The survey, led by Don Anderson and executed by Market Research Services Limited, included 1,015 respondents. The results indicated that 58% of Jamaicans think conditions for the poorer classes are worsening. This perception persists even as the country achieves economic milestones, suggesting a disconnect between macroeconomic indicators and the lived experiences of the nation's most vulnerable citizens.

Gender and Age Perspectives

Interestingly, the survey also pointed to a gender and age disparity in perceptions. A higher percentage of women (60.6%) than men (54.3%) feel that conditions are declining for the poorer classes. Furthermore, 61% of Jamaicans aged 18 to 24 echoed this sentiment, with similar percentages in the 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 age groups. Even among the older age groups, the perception was largely shared, illustrating a broad-based consensus across age and gender lines.

Anthony Clayton, a Professor of Caribbean Sustainable Development at the University of the West Indies, interprets these findings as a sign of an economic recovery with limited trickle-down effects to the poorer segments of society. The rise of automation and artificial intelligence, according to Clayton, poses a significant challenge.