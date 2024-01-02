en English
Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Challenges $43.6M Arbitral Award: A Landmark Case in International Arbitration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
The Dominican Republic, in a recent turn of events, has approached a federal judge in Washington D.C., requesting the annulment of a $43.6 million arbitral award. The award, granted to a Jamaican businessman by an international tribunal, is the crux of a dispute centered around a landfill believed to have instigated a public health crisis. In a bold move, the Dominican Republic’s government has alleged that the award was procured through fraudulent means.

Complex International Arbitration and Enforcement

The case at hand involves intricate international arbitration issues and the enforcement of the resulting awards within the jurisdiction of the United States. The request to vacate the award implies that the Dominican Republic might possess evidence or arguments related to the alleged fraud that swayed the tribunal’s decision. Consequently, the outcome of this legal challenge could trigger substantial repercussions for the enforcement of international arbitral awards in the U.S.

Implications on Business Relations and Beyond

The current legal tussle might also impact the relationship between the involved business entities and their respective countries. Given the elevated stakes, the ramifications could extend beyond the immediate parties and potentially disrupt established business norms. This lawsuit underscores the unpredictable nature of international business disputes and the importance of transparency in arbitral proceedings.

Reflections from a Similar Case

The UK Supreme Court recently addressed the interpretation of ‘matter’ in Article II 3 of the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards 1958 in a case involving the Republic of Mozambique and Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL Holding. The dispute revolved around the development of Mozambique’s exclusive economic zone and allegations of bribery and corruption. The court stressed the pro-arbitration approach of English law and proposed a two-stage test to ascertain if the matters fell within the arbitration agreement’s scope. Interestingly, it concluded that the validity and commerciality of the contracts were not central to the dispute, thus falling outside the arbitration agreement’s purview.

Dominican Republic Jamaica Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

