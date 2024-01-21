Digicel Group's Ownership Structure Shifts: Founder Denis O'Brien to Lose Majority Control

The telecommunications giant, Digicel Group, is set to undergo a transformative change in its ownership structure as revealed by recent legal filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, which originated in Jamaica and expanded its reach across the Caribbean, Central America, and the Pacific, is slated to execute a debt-conversion scheme by the end of January. This key move will transition majority ownership from its founder, Denis O'Brien, to two major investment managers. The restructuring is expected to be finalized by Friday, January 26.

Ownership Shift: An Overview

The restructuring plan indicates that nearly two-thirds of Digicel's voting rights will be transferred to investment managers, PGIM Inc and Contrarian Capital, who will acquire 48.4 percent and 16.2 percent respectively. GoldenTree Asset Management will also hold a stake in the company, although the extent of this stake remains unspecified. This strategic move aims to significantly reduce Digicel's existing debt from US$4.7 billion to roughly US$3 billion.

Denis O'Brien's Role Post-Transition

While the shift in ownership will move majority control away from O'Brien, he will continue to hold a minority stake in the company. However, the specific size of his share post-transaction has not been disclosed. In addition, there have been talks of Rajeev Suri replacing O'Brien as chairman, but this potential transition was not addressed in the new filings.

Digicel's Journey: From Inception to Debt

Founded in 2001 as a competitor to Cable & Wireless, Digicel Group started its operations in Jamaica and gradually expanded its footprint throughout the Caribbean, Central America, and the Pacific. The company's growth was largely financed by debt, which over time, has significantly increased, leading to the current restructuring effort initiated by its creditors.