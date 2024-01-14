en English
Ciboney Group Transforms into Innovative Energy Group, Eyes Energy-Sector Projects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
The Ciboney Group, once a resort business, is on the threshold of a significant transformation. Under the new ownership of the Wiltshire Group, it is repositioning itself as Innovative Energy Group Limited (IEG), turning its sights to the energy sector. This rebranding mirrors the company’s fresh focus on innovation and energy, promising a dynamic shift in its operational landscape.

IEG’s Future Funding Plans

As part of its metamorphosis, IEG has set its sights on raising a minimum of US$20 million. This financial boost is earmarked for funding energy-sector projects, underscoring the company’s commitment to its new direction. While this initial amount is substantial, it is merely the first step in a larger financial blueprint. IEG envisions further fundraising in the foreseeable future, with an ambitious target of US$40 million to US$50 million. This financial plan, which excludes a rights issue, acknowledges the capital-intense nature of the energy business.

Bid for Jamaican Government’s Renewable Energy Project

Among IEG’s strategic plans is a bid for the Jamaican Government’s latest 100MW renewable energy project. If successful, this could represent an investment of up to US$40 million. This move not only signals IEG’s commitment to renewable energy but also its readiness to play a significant role in the broader energy sector.

IEG’s Track Record and Future Plans

IEG is no newcomer to the energy sector. The company has already left its mark on several solar PV projects. Among these are noteworthy collaborations with Wigton Windfarm Limited for installations at two international airports and a large-scale utility project. This latter initiative involved battery energy storage for the National Irrigation Commission’s pumping stations. A look at IEG’s track record reveals a clear intent to aggressively execute projects and make a significant impact on the alternative power landscape in Jamaica and the Caribbean, a sentiment echoed by Nigel Davy, IEG’s executive chairman and CEO.

