Barracks Road Primary School Confronts Earthquake Readiness with Drill

In an endeavor to prepare its students and staff for unpredictable natural disasters, Barracks Road Primary School in Montego Bay conducted an earthquake awareness drill on January 17 as part of the Earthquake Awareness Month. The drill, engaging over 1,500 students and 60 staff members, was orchestrated during a lunch break, to underscore the unpredictable nature of earthquakes.

Details of the Drill

The exercise was led by Principal Maxine Coates-Brown and the school's Critical Incident Management (CIM) team, emphasizing the 'Drop, Cover, and Hold On' protocol. The drill saw both indoor and outdoor participants responding promptly, with those inside taking cover under tables and desks, and those outside safeguarding their heads. Post-drill, the students and staff were escorted to designated assembly points for a roll call and a safety check of the buildings.

Observations & Feedback

Assistant Superintendent Donovan McLaren from the St James Fire Safety, Prevention and Investigation Unit, who observed the drill, applauded the school's preparedness while noting minor issues like the placement of assembly points. The CIM team, inclusive of civics teacher Nachelle Smith among others, was resolute in its aim to ensure the school community knew how to react to earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks. A post-drill debriefing session revealed areas for improvement, particularly in managing the students' instinctual urge to run.

Student Reflections & Intentions

Students like head girl Samoya Rowe and head boy Javaughn Beckford reflected on their performance and voiced their intentions to improve and practice regularly. Additionally, they resolved to carry this knowledge beyond the school premises, planning to share their learning about earthquake preparedness with their families, thus bolstering community readiness. Barracks Road Primary was one of the four schools assessed by the St James Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade for this awareness activity.