Bank of Jamaica to Stir Up Banking Sector with e-KYC System

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is gearing up to disrupt the commercial banking sector, introducing an electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) system in 2024. The initiative, backed by the World Bank, aims to simplify account opening procedures, promote deposit portability, and instill confidence in emerging banks. The move is seen as a bold step towards enhancing competition and driving innovation in a sector dominated by a couple of key players.

Nurturing Healthy Competition

At present, two major banks – National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited and the Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited – hold nearly 60% of the market share. This dominance has effectively stifled competition and hindered the effectiveness of monetary policy. By facilitating an easy transition between financial institutions, BOJ Governor Richard Byles hopes to create a more balanced banking landscape. The central e-KYC depository is expected to act as a catalyst, enabling customers to transfer their KYC information when switching banks.

Driving Innovation and Disruption

While smaller banks like JMMB Bank and FirstCaribbean International Bank offer higher savings account interest rates, overall rates remain low. Byles, however, has a vision for the future. He advocates for the licensing of digital banks or neobanks within the next three years. These neobanks, such as the newly launched Sagicor Bank in Barbados and Colour App backed by Colour Bank (USA), promise to disrupt the banking landscape by offering competitive rates and attracting customers from traditional banks.

Considerations and Concerns

Deposit portability, although beneficial for customers, has raised concerns among banking executives. It could impact liquidity planning, given that most retail customers hold savings accounts rather than checking/current accounts. Nevertheless, the move towards a more competitive and inclusive banking sector is seen as a positive step in reshaping Jamaica’s financial landscape, making it more attractive for both existing and emerging banks.