en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Annette Morrison Steps Up as CHRO of Grace Kennedy Limited

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Annette Morrison Steps Up as CHRO of Grace Kennedy Limited

Grace Kennedy Limited, a leading Jamaican conglomerate, has appointed Annette Morrison as the new Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and member of its Executive Committee. The decision comes into effect immediately, marking a significant change in the company’s senior leadership.

An Experienced Insider

Annette Morrison is not new to Grace Kennedy. She initially joined the company in 2012, making significant contributions to the organization in various capacities. During her tenure, Morrison was instrumental in the turnaround and divestment of Hardware & Lumber, a subsidiary of Grace Kennedy. She also led the Talent and Global Mobility functions, managing Human Resources for both the Grace Kennedy Corporate Office and GK Capital Management.

A Hand in Insurance Sector

Moreover, Morrison’s influence extends to the insurance segment of the company, particularly in the acquisition of Consumer Brands Limited. Her extensive experience and in-depth understanding of the company’s operations and culture make her a strong asset in her new role as the CHRO.

Acknowledgment for Dedicated Service

In announcing Morrison’s appointment, Grace Kennedy also took the opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated service of Naomi Holness, the former CHRO, who retired on December 31. Holness’s contributions to the company during her tenure have been significant and her dedication to the company laudable.

The company’s CEO expressed confidence in the abilities of the new team to drive the company forward, demonstrating a positive outlook for Grace Kennedy’s future under Morrison’s leadership.

0
Business Jamaica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Polkadot (DOT) Rides Bullish Wave, Boosts NFT Ecosystem
Polkadot (DOT), a multi-chain platform, recently saw a 65% price increase in the past month, signaling a bullish trend. In a bid to capitalize on this momentum, Polkadot has proposed a new strategy to bolster its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) ecosystem. Despite having a relatively smaller footprint in the NFT sector, recent upticks in trades and
Polkadot (DOT) Rides Bullish Wave, Boosts NFT Ecosystem
Stevanato Group to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
3 mins ago
Stevanato Group to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas's High Employee Burnout Rate: A Deep Dive
3 mins ago
Texas's High Employee Burnout Rate: A Deep Dive
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Webcast and Illuccix Approval
45 seconds ago
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Webcast and Illuccix Approval
Telenor Microfinance Bank: Set to Transform Pakistan's Financial Landscape
1 min ago
Telenor Microfinance Bank: Set to Transform Pakistan's Financial Landscape
Miami-Dade County Condo Sales Dip While Average Prices Inch Up
3 mins ago
Miami-Dade County Condo Sales Dip While Average Prices Inch Up
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Football: Roster Reconstruction and Player Transfers for 2024
15 seconds
Alabama Football: Roster Reconstruction and Player Transfers for 2024
Teen Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Shatters Records, Unfazed by Pressures of Championship Final
16 seconds
Teen Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Shatters Records, Unfazed by Pressures of Championship Final
Vikings' Basketball Team Eyeing Record-Breaking Season
18 seconds
Vikings' Basketball Team Eyeing Record-Breaking Season
Pakistan's Political Uncertainty: A Lesson from the Past
23 seconds
Pakistan's Political Uncertainty: A Lesson from the Past
Greek Government Announces Strategic Reshuffle in Four Key Ministries
38 seconds
Greek Government Announces Strategic Reshuffle in Four Key Ministries
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Webcast and Illuccix Approval
46 seconds
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Webcast and Illuccix Approval
Richmond Boys Basketball Team Remains Undefeated, Sets High Hopes for the Season
1 min
Richmond Boys Basketball Team Remains Undefeated, Sets High Hopes for the Season
Sindh High Court Issues Notices over Contempt of Court Application
1 min
Sindh High Court Issues Notices over Contempt of Court Application
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
2 mins
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
55 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app