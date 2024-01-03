Annette Morrison Steps Up as CHRO of Grace Kennedy Limited

Grace Kennedy Limited, a leading Jamaican conglomerate, has appointed Annette Morrison as the new Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and member of its Executive Committee. The decision comes into effect immediately, marking a significant change in the company’s senior leadership.

An Experienced Insider

Annette Morrison is not new to Grace Kennedy. She initially joined the company in 2012, making significant contributions to the organization in various capacities. During her tenure, Morrison was instrumental in the turnaround and divestment of Hardware & Lumber, a subsidiary of Grace Kennedy. She also led the Talent and Global Mobility functions, managing Human Resources for both the Grace Kennedy Corporate Office and GK Capital Management.

A Hand in Insurance Sector

Moreover, Morrison’s influence extends to the insurance segment of the company, particularly in the acquisition of Consumer Brands Limited. Her extensive experience and in-depth understanding of the company’s operations and culture make her a strong asset in her new role as the CHRO.

Acknowledgment for Dedicated Service

In announcing Morrison’s appointment, Grace Kennedy also took the opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated service of Naomi Holness, the former CHRO, who retired on December 31. Holness’s contributions to the company during her tenure have been significant and her dedication to the company laudable.

The company’s CEO expressed confidence in the abilities of the new team to drive the company forward, demonstrating a positive outlook for Grace Kennedy’s future under Morrison’s leadership.