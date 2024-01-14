en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Advancing Jamaica’s Coffee Sector: A Case Study of Trumpet Tree Coffee Factory

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Advancing Jamaica’s Coffee Sector: A Case Study of Trumpet Tree Coffee Factory

Arthur McGowan, the visionary CEO of Trumpet Tree Coffee Factory, is championing the cause of Jamaica’s coffee farmers, advocating for improved road access to catalyze the sector’s growth. The farm-to-cup model of Trumpet Tree, a brand synonymous with 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, is leaving its mark on the global coffee landscape. With the introduction of premium coffee in tea bags in 2021, the company has set a new standard of accessibility and affordability in the coffee industry.

From Coffee Farmer to Industry Innovator

McGowan’s journey is a testament to perseverance and innovation. Frustrated by unsustainable pricing from buyers, he took the bold step of processing his own beans, thus ensuring better prices. Today, his company stands as a beacon of hope for more than 5,000 coffee farmers. By purchasing beans at sustainable rates and transforming them into finished products, Trumpet Tree is laying the foundation for a more resilient coffee industry.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its success, the industry faces significant challenges. From poor farm road conditions to bureaucratic hurdles in land acquisition, McGowan identifies key areas that require urgent attention. He believes that overcoming these obstacles will open up new opportunities for the sector and improve the livelihoods of thousands of coffee farmers.

Coffee Farming: A Viable Livelihood

Contrary to popular belief, McGowan asserts that coffee farming can indeed be a viable livelihood, even in the face of fluctuating coffee prices. He cites the example of coffee prices reaching $8,000 per box last year, a slight drop from the previous rate of $10,000 to $11,000, due to a drought-induced drop in quality. Despite such challenges, McGowan remains resilient and optimistic about the future of coffee farming in Jamaica.

0
Agriculture Business Jamaica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
Kenya's Agri-Business Incubation Project: Empowering Youth in Agriculture
In a bid to empower its youth and boost its agricultural sector, Kenya has launched a Sh.200 million (USD2.1 million) agri-business incubation project. This initiative, a collaborative effort by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Ustadi Foundation, and Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA), aims to engage over 2000 youths in business
Kenya's Agri-Business Incubation Project: Empowering Youth in Agriculture
Cuttack Farmers in Distress: Delayed Mandis and Inefficient Procurement
25 mins ago
Cuttack Farmers in Distress: Delayed Mandis and Inefficient Procurement
Farmers in Tadkal Embrace Zero Tillage Farming: A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
29 mins ago
Farmers in Tadkal Embrace Zero Tillage Farming: A Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
Machine Learning and Hyperspectral Imaging: Revolutionizing Poultry Farming
19 mins ago
Machine Learning and Hyperspectral Imaging: Revolutionizing Poultry Farming
Aremu Elite Backbenchers Revitalize Neglected Road in Ondo State, Ignite Community Spirit
20 mins ago
Aremu Elite Backbenchers Revitalize Neglected Road in Ondo State, Ignite Community Spirit
Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya's Agribusiness Landscape
23 mins ago
Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya's Agribusiness Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Rising Global Concerns
18 seconds
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Rising Global Concerns
Nagorno Karabakh's Future: Thomas De Waal Refutes Misquotation
48 seconds
Nagorno Karabakh's Future: Thomas De Waal Refutes Misquotation
Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Ready to Counter Turkish Threats: Major General Makaryan
1 min
Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Ready to Counter Turkish Threats: Major General Makaryan
Azerbaijan's 'Caviar Diplomacy': A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe
2 mins
Azerbaijan's 'Caviar Diplomacy': A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe
Erdogan's Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?
2 mins
Erdogan's Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?
Turkey's Shift Towards 'Sultanization': An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan
2 mins
Turkey's Shift Towards 'Sultanization': An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan
Armenian MPs Secure Seats in Georgian Parliament: A Study in Democracy and Regional Policy
2 mins
Armenian MPs Secure Seats in Georgian Parliament: A Study in Democracy and Regional Policy
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Impressive Winning Streak
3 mins
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Impressive Winning Streak
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
3 mins
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
38 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
54 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app