Advancing Jamaica’s Coffee Sector: A Case Study of Trumpet Tree Coffee Factory

Arthur McGowan, the visionary CEO of Trumpet Tree Coffee Factory, is championing the cause of Jamaica’s coffee farmers, advocating for improved road access to catalyze the sector’s growth. The farm-to-cup model of Trumpet Tree, a brand synonymous with 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, is leaving its mark on the global coffee landscape. With the introduction of premium coffee in tea bags in 2021, the company has set a new standard of accessibility and affordability in the coffee industry.

From Coffee Farmer to Industry Innovator

McGowan’s journey is a testament to perseverance and innovation. Frustrated by unsustainable pricing from buyers, he took the bold step of processing his own beans, thus ensuring better prices. Today, his company stands as a beacon of hope for more than 5,000 coffee farmers. By purchasing beans at sustainable rates and transforming them into finished products, Trumpet Tree is laying the foundation for a more resilient coffee industry.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its success, the industry faces significant challenges. From poor farm road conditions to bureaucratic hurdles in land acquisition, McGowan identifies key areas that require urgent attention. He believes that overcoming these obstacles will open up new opportunities for the sector and improve the livelihoods of thousands of coffee farmers.

Coffee Farming: A Viable Livelihood

Contrary to popular belief, McGowan asserts that coffee farming can indeed be a viable livelihood, even in the face of fluctuating coffee prices. He cites the example of coffee prices reaching $8,000 per box last year, a slight drop from the previous rate of $10,000 to $11,000, due to a drought-induced drop in quality. Despite such challenges, McGowan remains resilient and optimistic about the future of coffee farming in Jamaica.