Access Financial Services Honors Three Jamaican Women Entrepreneurs with Women in Business Awards

In a significant gesture of appreciation for community work and entrepreneurial spirit, Access Financial Services (AFS) has honored three Jamaican women entrepreneurs with the ‘Women in Business Awards’ for 2024. These women, embodying the spirit of resilience and philanthropy, were lauded for their well-managed businesses as well as their substantial contributions to their communities.

Meet the Awardees

The first recipient, Icilda Brown, hails from Mandeville and runs a thriving livestock farming business. Brown is known for her generosity, regularly supplying food to the elderly residents in her community. The second awardee is Pauline Scott, a beauty salon owner from Westmoreland. Scott has a reputation for her caring nature, often providing care packages to her local community and church. Lastly, Charmaine Chambers from Montego Bay, a small business owner, was recognized for her efforts in assisting children with back-to-school needs.

Significance of the Award

Each of the awardees received a cash grant of $75,000, intended to support their business operations or community initiatives. The award, now in its second year, was designed to celebrate women entrepreneurs who make considerable contributions to their families and communities. It is a testament to their resilience, spirit, and their ability to balance commercial success with benevolent initiatives.

Women: The Backbone of Small Businesses

AFS CEO, Hugh Campbell, commended the women for their entrepreneurial spirit and their work within the community, underscoring the positive ripple effects they create beyond their businesses. AFS further noted that the majority of their business loan customers are women, often instrumental in improving the standard of living for their entire families.

This recognition serves as a reminder of the crucial role women entrepreneurs play in our society, not just in driving economic growth, but also in fostering community development and kinship.