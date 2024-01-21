Jagex Announces Official HD Mode for Old School RuneScape

In a significant development for its loyal fanbase, Jagex, the creator of the widely popular MMORPG, Old School RuneScape (OSRS), has unveiled plans for an official high-definition (HD) mode. The announcement comes in the wake of a previous incident where the developer had halted the release of a fan-made HD mod called 117Scape, only to reverse the decision following community outcry.

Revamping RuneScape

The newly proposed HD mode will introduce advanced graphical enhancements such as dynamic and volumetric lighting, fog, improved anti-aliasing, and even a novel water system with optional real-time reflections. The HD mode will be powered by Jagex’s proprietary renderer, Runetek, allowing for these high-definition versions of all original models and maps. The developer is also exploring Skydome technology for the integration of weather effects in the game.

HD or Classic: The Choice is Yours

Notably, Jagex has emphasized that the adoption of the HD mode is not obligatory. Players will have the liberty to choose between the new HD visuals and the classic game aesthetics at any given time, even when playing on mobile devices. The developer's commitment to preserving the game’s classic aesthetic while offering enhanced visuals underscores its respect for the game's nostalgic value among its players.

Community Engagement and Forward Plans

Jagex has also outlined plans for player involvement in the development of the HD mode. The OSRS community will be offered opportunities to provide feedback on the HD mode through planned beta tests and an upcoming playable alpha version. Furthermore, Jagex has reassured players that even after the official release of the HD mode, alternative clients like 117Scape and HDOS will continue to be permissible under current policies.

While there is no confirmed release date for the complete HD overhaul, it may coincide with the timeline of the Sailing feature, potentially arriving around 2025. In the meantime, the alpha version of the HD mode is anticipated to be available soon, followed by an always-on beta phase once its performance is satisfactory.