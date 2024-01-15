en English
Kobo Resources Announces High-Grade Gold Discovery at Kossou Gold Project

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Kobo Resources Announces High-Grade Gold Discovery at Kossou Gold Project

Kobo Resources Inc. has announced a significant discovery of high-grade gold mineralization at its Kossou Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire. The company’s exploration efforts have led to the uncovering of another mineralized shear zone west of the known Road Cut Zone (RCZ) geochemical anomaly, indicating the presence of a northerly trending shear with gold mineralization.

Exploration Efforts and Results

Additional trenching at the RCZ and detailed soil geochemistry at the Kadie Zone have led to the discovery. Highlights of the trenching results include 2.76 g/t Au over 22.0 meters, with higher-grade intervals such as 22.36 g/t Au over 2.0 meters. A strong NW-SE trending gold anomaly has been defined by samples ranging from 300 ppb to a maximum value of 104,000 ppb Au. This new shear zone is structurally similar to primary drill targets and correlates with previous strong drill results.

CEO’s Optimism and Future Plans

Edward Gosselin, CEO of Kobo Resources, expressed optimism about the exploration potential. He noted that only 15% of the license area has been explored so far, yet significant mineralization has been uncovered. The company plans to initiate a diamond drilling program in the coming months to further explore the potential of the area. Soil geochemistry will continue to guide exploration efforts and identify additional mineralization.

Continued Exploration in 2024

Following extensive trenching and drilling in 2023, Kobo Resources is planning further exploration in 2024. The Kossou Gold Project is adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines and exhibits a potentially large mesothermal gold system within a highly prospective area. The new discovery adds to the potential of the area, promising a bright future for Kobo Resources’ exploration endeavors.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

