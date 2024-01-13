en English
Ivory Coast

Ivorian Advocate Okri Honored with Simone de Beauvoir Prize

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Ivorian Advocate Okri Honored with Simone de Beauvoir Prize

In a move that further cements her position as a leading advocate for women’s rights, Marie-Paule Djegue Okri from Côte d’Ivoire has been awarded the prestigious Simone de Beauvoir Prize. A renowned agronomist and agro-ecology consultant, Okri’s relentless dedication to promoting gender equality has gained international acclaim. Her journey, intimately intertwined with the cause she champions, serves as an inspiring testament to the power of determined activism.

Championing Women’s Rights

Co-founder of the Ivorian League for Women’s Rights, Okri’s tireless advocacy has been shaped by her belief in the fundamental principle that women worldwide are entitled to freedom. This organization, born out of the need to combat the gender inequalities perpetuated by ‘bad politics’, has been at the forefront of this noble battle for the past four years.

Transcending Boundaries

Okri’s work extends beyond the conventional confines of advocacy. Her efforts to empower women in rural areas have manifested in tangible initiatives, such as the creation of agricultural training programs for unemployed mothers. She has also provided invaluable support to women who have been victims of sexual harassment and rape, helping to shatter the stigma and encouraging the filing of formal complaints against perpetrators.

A Future Political Aspiration

A testament to her ambition, Okri is already planning her foray into the political sphere with intentions to run in the 2026 legislative elections. This move is indicative of her unwavering commitment to the cause of gender equality, underscoring her belief that change must permeate all layers of society.

The awarding of the Simone de Beauvoir Prize to Okri is a celebration of her relentless pursuit of gender equality. It serves as a reminder that the fight for women’s rights is far from over and underscores the need for figures like Okri who tirelessly champion this cause.

Ivory Coast
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

